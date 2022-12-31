In 11th-hour order, state Supreme Court puts SAFE-T Act on hold
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court has put the implementation of the SAFE-T Act on hold.
In an order posted on its website late Saturday afternoon, the justices said the effective date, which was to have been Jan. 1, will be stayed until Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's appeal of a Kankakee County judge’s ruling is heard.
On Wednesday Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled that lawmakers had exceeded their constitutional authority by abolishing bail.
“In order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois, the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act is stayed pending the appeal and until further order of this court,” the order said.
Further, the order said that the justices will expedite the appeal but that could still mean its implementation is months off as Raoul’s office and those involved in the suit challenging the act prepare briefs and argue the issues.
That means there will be a bond court on New Year’s Day in Champaign County.
“I’m just frustrated. It is literally 5 o’clock on New Year’s Eve,” said Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, a proponent of the act who worked hand-in-glove with the late Sen. Scott Bennett to help craft amendments to make the act more palatable to prosecutors and law enforcement.
“We were ready to move forward with the Pretrial Fairness Act, but we are also ready to hold off until the Supreme Court makes a final decision on the remaining issues.
"Thanks to my staff and the Public Defender’s Office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office corrections staff and our judiciary for working so hard to be ready to go," Rietz added.