URBANA — An Urbana rock-climbing gym will get to serve beer to its adult clients — after they’re done on the wall, owner Alex Bragg noted.
On Monday night, all six of the aldermen on hand voted in favor of Urbana Boulders’ request for a Class A liquor license. The license allows Bragg’s business to sell beer or wine for consumption on-site at 1501½ N. Cunningham Ave.
Bragg, who was invited to Monday’s meeting to address questions aldermen had after last week's discussion, fielded just one, from Chris Evans: “Can you just address the whole climbing drunk fear that everybody has?”
“We’re not going to be serving alcohol to anyone who will be climbing afterwards, and we have safeguards and training in place to make sure" of it, Bragg said.
He went on to say that the business would stamp the hands of anyone who consumes alcohol to ensure that no one climbs after drinking.
But “that’s not really something people will want to do," nor is it something "we (anticipate) a huge problem with,” he said.
Alderwoman Shirese Hursey shared that to celebrate a recent birthday, she “went drinking and threw axes in Champaign,” at downtown’s The Axe Bar.
“I had enough sense not to go all Buffy the vampire slayer on anybody and … I’m sure (Urbana Boulders clients) have just as much common sense that they won’t drink and climb.”
Mayor Diane Marlin reminded the room that the business must be licensed by both the city and the state, its servers must be trained and 21 or older, and hands will be stamped to identify who has consumed alcohol.
Bragg opened Urbana Boulders in 2015 in an outbuilding on the southern end of Urbana's Northgate Plaza.
The business has been steadily growing as the activity it offers has grown more popular, Bragg said. About three-quarters of his clients have memberships and come in on a regular basis, and the rest buy day passes.