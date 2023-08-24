ARCOLA — Arcola could soon join the growing list of area districts with a school resource officer on campus.
The district and the city are in discussions about creating a jointly-funded position as soon as January 2024, City Manager Bill Wagoner said.
“We are going to continue to sort through some details and approve a memorandum in the future with aims of hopefully hiring someone for the position — assuming we can find a certified officer — in January, after the Christmas break,” Wagoner said Thursday.
District Superintendent Tom Mulligan said the idea came from the school board’s building committee, which asked him to look into adding an SRO “as part of our ongoing efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for students.”
The response from the city’s police, ordinance and enforcement committee at a joint meeting left Mulligan’s board “very encouraged, he said.
If all goes according to plan, Arcola would become the area’s fourth district to add an SRO program in 2023-24, joining Oakwood, Westville and Salt Fork, which this year welcomed four-part time resource officers through the Catlin Police Department. Two work every day — one apiece on Salt Fork’s north and south campuses.
“We have received a ton of positive feedback from our community since we made the decision to add the SROs,” Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox said.
Rantoul High’s longstanding program will continue but without two-year resource officer Alex Carbajal. Rantoul’s 2022 Exchange Club officer of the year is relocating to northern Illinois, the police department announced, but helped put successor Edgar Garcia through some “quick training” at the start of the school year.
— ALAH: The district hasn’t had any discussions about adding a program, Superintendent Shannon Cheek said Thursday.
— Bismarck-Henning: Both the B-H and Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin boards have discussed adding an officer “but we haven’t found anyone yet,” district Superintendent Scott Watson said.
— Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Superintendent Jean Neal added an item on this very topic to next Monday’s agenda. For now, she considers the discussions “preliminary” but added: “If the board is interested in proceeding, I will facilitate talks with the city of Georgetown and the Georgetown Police Department.”
— Milford: No discussions have been held, according to Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer.
— Tuscola: No discussions, Superintendent Gary Alexander said.