In Bement, 'things are looking up' after 11 unkempt homes torn down
BEMENT — In the works in the Piatt County village of 1,484:
— The long-awaited removal of unsightly blight, with 11 properties torn down already this year.
“Different people in the community have bought these homes and had them demolished,” Mayor Pat Tieman says. “Things are looking up.”
— The installation of a new water main that will run from the north end of town to the south.
“The project is supposed to start this fall but has not so far due to delays,” Tieman says.
— The sandblasting of Bement’s community swimming pool, which the mayor says is on track for sometime this fall.
Elsewhere in Piatt County
The county board is in the market for a new Piattran transportation director after Jami Trybom was fired this week, reports Kevin Barlow, editor of the Community Media Group-owned Piatt County Journal-Republican.
An audit requested by the board revealed that Trybom had given herself unauthorized bonuses the last two years, county officials said. She said the money was due to her under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided emergency assistance funding to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Trybom requested a raise in July, she sought to strengthen her case by telling county officials she hadn’t received a raise in several years. When county documents proved otherwise, she described it as a “misstatement.”
County officials then ordered the audit, which found the unauthorized bonus pay. The audit also discovered that Trybom’s paychecks were signed by a subordinate and that she also signed the subordinate’s paycheck, leaving no “checks and balances,” according to Dustin Harmon, the county’s administrative consultant.
According to the audit, the director received two “hazard pay” bumps totaling $4,805, in April and August 2021, and another $956.25 added incrementally to regular payroll between May and July 2021.
The board discussed the matter in a 65-minute closed session prior to the vote, but did not address it during open session. Board Chair Ray Spencer joined Gail Jones, Shannon Carroll and Jerry Edwards voted in favor of the termination. Randy Shumard and Todd Henricks voted against it.
Trybom, who was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, declined comment after the vote.
