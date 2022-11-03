In Bismarck, all-classes reunion 'a wonderful day'
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
BISMARCK — At the head of the table at this year’s alumni dinner at BHRA High School (above):
Kenneth Cooke (Bismarck Class of 1948), Evelyn Jumps Devore (Class of ‘47) and Leo Downing (Class of ‘47), the three oldest alumni of more tha 160 who returned to town as part of an all-classes celebration.
Here’s more about an annual event put on by the school’s Key Club that is included in today’s High School Confidential section via student correspondent Cody Drake:
SMOOTH MOVES
Special guest Herman Schneider and his family delivered a heartwarming letter before lunch and afterward showed off their dance moves accompanied by Second Chance’s rendition of ‘Missouri Waltz.’ Schneider taught at Bismarck from 1952 to ‘56.
CLASS ACTS
Larry Curry made the trip from Oregon to be part of a strong showing by the Class of 1965. Thanks to the efforts of Larry and Bonnie Messmore, a record-setting 18 members of that class made it back (Class of ‘56 was second with eight).
'FABULOUS'
Organizers Nancy Cook, Ben White and Eleanor White were tickled pink by the turnout, alumni ranging from ‘47 to ‘98 enjoying a catered meal, leafing through yearbooks and touring school. ‘It was fabulous, just a wonderful day,’ Eleanor White said.