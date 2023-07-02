Have a storm-related story to share? Email news@news-gazette.com or call 217-393-8261.
CHRISMAN — An ongoing power outage has done little to sap the community spirit of this Edgar County village.
On Saturday, two days after storms ripped through town, hundreds turned out for a daylong cookout in downtown Chrisman. The complimentary food and drinks were courtesy store manager Pam Francis, whose popular Dollar General was one of several businesses in town to lose power after Thursday’s storms.
Store employees cooked while members of the Chrisman High boys’ basketball team helped serve. A local farmer supplied a grill and tent, the fire department brought chairs and Brooke and Piper Knight of Knight Insurance made available their high-visibility parking lot along Illinois 1 (not to mention restrooms).
“This is how our town is,” said Francis, who has lived in Chrisman for 20 years. “We look out for each other.”
Faced with trashing its inventory of refrigerated food, Francis donated about $15,000 worth of goods to Chrisman’s food pantry, run by Trisha Brinkley with help from Jean and Tom Scott
Trouble was, the pantry had no power, either.
However, Chrisman Fire Protection District chief Mike Marvin arranged for generators to keep the pantry’s refrigerators working.
The pantry donated a portion of the food it received for a village-wide feast that included eggs, bacon, hot dogs and sausage.
“We tried to take a bad situation and do something good about it,” said Francis, still without power on Sunday afternoon. “I’ve been in this town for years, and everybody has taken good care of me. I wanted to take care of them back.”