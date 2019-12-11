CHAMPAIGN — Police have arrested a Champaign man accused of driving into a crowd of people in west Champaign in September, seriously injuring two.
Derek Overton, 24, whose last known address was in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, was expected to appear in court Wednesday on two counts of aggravated battery alleging great bodily harm to the victims.
He was also arrested on an unrelated residential burglary and theft that allegedly happened in Champaign on Aug. 13.
The alleged hit-and-run happened around 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road. Overton was found Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Kenwood Road by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Champaign police. A warrant for his arrest had been issued two days after the incident.
Several people were fighting outside a local business when Overton allegedly “intentionally drove through and over several of the participants in the altercation,” Lt. Nathan Rath said.
Video evidence and witness statements led police to Overton, Rath said.
While thanking the public for its help, police still encouraged anyone else with information about the incident to contact police at 217-351-4545 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or with the P3 Tips smartphone app.
Overton is currently being held in the county jail in lieu of $510,000 bond.