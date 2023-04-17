Amber Davis

DANVILLE — Five months after signing off on Jacob Bretz’s promotion to principal at Danville High School, the school board OK’d 11 other administrative moves, including a pair of new building leaders.

Effective July 1, both of North Ridge Middle School’s assistant principals will take over the top spots at district elementaries — Amber Davis at Liberty and Charles Proffitt at Southwest.

“This is what I’ve worked towards, so this is a very surreal moment,” said Davis, a Danville native. “… I love Danville, I support Danville and I just hope that you guys continue to love and support me as I do you.”

Other administrative appointments approved by the board:

— Danville native Elizabeth Edrington: From district data instructional facilitator to South View Upper Elementary assistant principal.

— Danville native Nathan Henderson: From Danville High English teacher to North Ridge Middle School assistant principal.

— Seth Oldfield: From district supervisor of operations to district director of operations.

— 28-year district veteran Betsy Porter: From Edison Elementary principal to Danville High assistant principal.

— Chris Rice: From district preschool program director to district director of early learning.

— Kristin Shanks: From South View assistant principal to Edison principal.

— Danville native Jamie Skovran: From Kenneth D. Bailey Academy teacher to KDBA assistant principal.

— Matt Thompson: From Mark Denman Elementary teacher to North Ridge assistant principal.

— Nicole Zaayer: From South View principal to district curriculum facilitator.