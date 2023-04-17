DANVILLE — Five months after signing off on Jacob Bretz’s promotion to principal at Danville High School, the school board OK’d 11 other administrative moves, including a pair of new building leaders.
Effective July 1, both of North Ridge Middle School’s assistant principals will take over the top spots at district elementaries — Amber Davis at Liberty and Charles Proffitt at Southwest.
“This is what I’ve worked towards, so this is a very surreal moment,” said Davis, a Danville native. “… I love Danville, I support Danville and I just hope that you guys continue to love and support me as I do you.”
Other administrative appointments approved by the board:
— Danville native Elizabeth Edrington: From district data instructional facilitator to South View Upper Elementary assistant principal.
— Danville native Nathan Henderson: From Danville High English teacher to North Ridge Middle School assistant principal.
— Seth Oldfield: From district supervisor of operations to district director of operations.
— 28-year district veteran Betsy Porter: From Edison Elementary principal to Danville High assistant principal.
— Chris Rice: From district preschool program director to district director of early learning.
— Kristin Shanks: From South View assistant principal to Edison principal.
— Danville native Jamie Skovran: From Kenneth D. Bailey Academy teacher to KDBA assistant principal.
— Matt Thompson: From Mark Denman Elementary teacher to North Ridge assistant principal.
— Nicole Zaayer: From South View principal to district curriculum facilitator.