Have our top headlines emailed to you every morning — for free — by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — You may have seen it in downtown Champaign last summer, and now the police department’s mobile camera trailer is parked in the area of Hill and Randolph streets.
While it may look similar to one of the city’s automated license-plate readers, that isn’t what this is.
According to Champaign police Deputy Chief Geoff Coon, this piece of equipment is used to provide video coverage and add to visible security at large special events, such as Friday Night Live.
“It does not feature ALPR (automated license-plate reader) technology,” he said.
The equipment has a solar panel that powers the video cameras.
The city has had its one and only mobile camera trailer for about a year.
It spent much of last summer parked on Walnut Street and in city-owned parking lots and will be moved around to other locations this summer, according to police.