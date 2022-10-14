Meeting Minutes & More cover 10-14-22

PHILO — Attention, leadfoots: In an effort to curb speeding in Philo, the village board signed off this week on about $8,000 worth of technology — two Radarsign-brand LED digital speed display signs with flashing strobes and software.

According to the vendor’s research, speeders will slow down up to 80 percent of the time when alerted by a radar sign.

They’re particularly impactful with so-called “super speeders,” who tend to slow down by 20 mph, the company says.

According to Radarsign, the presence of digital speed signs leads to a 30 to 60 percent increase in compliance among drivers.

Philo is just the latest area village to do business with Radarsign. Among its other area clients: the villages of Belgium, Hindsboro, Savoy and Westvillle.

The village is also cracking down on vandalism, installing security cameras in several locations around Philo.

