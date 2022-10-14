In effort to curb speeding, Philo to spend $8,000 on digital signs
PHILO — Attention, leadfoots: In an effort to curb speeding in Philo, the village board signed off this week on about $8,000 worth of technology — two Radarsign-brand LED digital speed display signs with flashing strobes and software.
According to the vendor’s research, speeders will slow down up to 80 percent of the time when alerted by a radar sign.
They’re particularly impactful with so-called “super speeders,” who tend to slow down by 20 mph, the company says.
Philo is just the latest area village to do business with Radarsign. Among its other area clients: the villages of Belgium, Hindsboro, Savoy and Westvillle.
The village is also cracking down on vandalism, installing security cameras in several locations around Philo.