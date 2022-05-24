CHAMPAIGN — Growing up in western Indiana, Brittany Millington loved books and reading.
That’s why she chose a career in library science, and now her career is about to take a new turn when she becomes the next director of the Champaign Public Library.
The library board voted Monday to approve Millington, currently the library’s deputy director, as the new director effective June 1.
Millington, who has been in her position with the Champaign library since 2017, will take over for retiring director Donna Pittman.
Library board President Katie Blakeman said Millington was chosen in an internal search.
“Brittany’s combination of forward-thinking innovation and commitment to the library’s core values make her the best possible candidate to lead the Champaign Public Library,” Blakeman said.
It was important to the library board that the chosen candidate have a commitment to Champaign and its library, Blakeman said.
Millington led the library’s pandemic response and has demonstrated leadership on some of the library’s largest projects — among them Launch at the Library, Mother Goose on the Loose and the new Studio teen space soon to be under construction, according to Blakeman.
Millington, 37, grew up in the Clinton/Terre Haute area of Indiana, with her father a police officer and her mom a bookstore manager. Along with books, she also enjoyed 4-H and was a high school cheerleader.
She worked as a library page after high school for the Clinton Public Library and got a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University and her master’s in library science from Indiana University.
She also holds a master’s in English literature from Indiana State.
A married mother with two children — a 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son — Millington has more than 17 years of experience in the library field.
Before being named the deputy director for the Champaign library, she worked for the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute for six years as reference and special collections librarian, then reference and special collections manager, then community connections coordinator.
Millington said she’s excited about the Studio teen space project, to be under construction in the fall.
“It’s just going to be a fabulous space for kids to come after school and spend time,” she said.
As the library has returned to in-person programming for adults and kids, Millington has seen the community take advantage of the opportunities.
About 800 people attended a recent kickoff party for a summer reading program, she said.
She describes the library as a vibrant place in a vibrant community and her new job as director as a dream come true.
“I am honored to be appointed the next director of the Champaign Pubic Library,” she said.
“Champaign is a great community, and I currently enjoy the privilege of working with the most amazing library staff. The library has a legacy of innovation and excellence, and I’m looking forward to continuing that tradition.”
As library director, Millington will be paid an annual starting salary of $130,000.
She is actively involved in the American Library Association, the Public Library Association and the Illinois Library Association.
She has been involved with Champaign West Rotary since 2018 and is the club’s current secretary, and is a former board officer for The Reading Group.
Her favorite things to read are children’s literature, nonfiction, science fiction and fantasy, and her favorite authors are David McCullough and Doris Kearns Goodwin.