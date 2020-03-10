Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe unveils the Rivian R1T electric truck at an event at the Griffith Observatory on Nov. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe unveils the Rivian R1T electric truck at an event at the Griffith Observatory on Nov. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)