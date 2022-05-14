CHAMPAIGN — Happy to be back but really hot were the overwhelming feelings at Saturday’s University of Illinois commencement in a packed Memorial Stadium.
After two years of virtual send-offs due to the pandemic, more than 6,000 graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022, and thousands of supportive family and friends endured Central Illinois sun and temperatures in the low 80s that felt much hotter for a two-hour celebratory ceremony.
The crowd was so great that Adel Ubeid of Chicago got separated from the 20 or so family members who had come to see his second child, Armani Ubeid, graduate with his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
“I got him,” an excited Ubeid said as he spotted and snapped a phone photo of his middle child in the sea of blue gowns that filled the football field, almost end zone to end zone.
Ubeid was sitting next to Oliver Ignacio of Geneva, a stranger, lamenting his inability to make a cellphone connection with his graduating son or other family members.
But in the “It’s really a small world” category, the sympathetic Ignacio made a startling revelation to his seatmate.
“I know your son,” Ignacio said.
Turns out Ignacio’s son, Nico Ignacio, a graduate in chemical engineering, and Armani Ubeid have been college friends and the elder Ignacio was able to get a photograph of the aspiring engineers together prior to the ceremony, which he shared with Adel Ubeid.
The ceremony was not the first for the elder Ubeid, who said the warm weather was preferable to the 2019 commencement during which his daughter, a chemical engineer, graduated.
“It was cloudy and cold,” said Ubeid, who plans to be back next year to see his third child graduate from the UI in business.
Lines for $4 bottles of water were 30 people deep at the concession stands during the ceremony.
Margie Mohrman of Quincy, a 1951 UI graduate, needed a couple. She could feel herself fading in the heat as she came to see grandson Alec Busse get his degree from the College of Media, the 13th member of her family tree to graduate from the UI.
“It’s always a joy to come back,” said Mohrman as she sat on cool concrete in the shade outside the stadium, missing the last few minutes of the ceremony that had been opened by an upbeat Chancellor Robert Jones.
“This is the largest commencement crowd we have ever seen in these stands and … we are in the presence of the largest number of graduates on this field in the history of this ceremony,” said Jones.
Graduation organizers said approximately 35,000 tickets had been distributed for the ceremony but only 25,000 were expected to attend. As of Monday, 6,145 graduates had planned to be on the field.
Jones had plenty of praise for the tough grads.
“You have navigated the most serious global crisis in memory and you did it at scale and you did it outstandingly,” he said, referring to the “countless” COVID-19 tests the students endured for almost two years.
After the conferral of six honorary degrees — two posthumously to 2020 intended recipients John Lewis, the civil rights icon, and Mario Molina, a Mexican chemist and renowned global warming expert — the crowd was treated to a 15-minute address from Jill Ellis.
Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history who earned back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, was also conferred with an honorary doctorate from her former employer Saturday.
Ellis launched her head coaching career at the UI in 1997, starting a women’s soccer team from scratch. She began her remarks by temporarily removing her mortar board and replacing it with an orange UI ball cap.
“That’s better. I feel home,” said Ellis.
She said when she arrived on campus 25 years ago, she had fewer than five months to pull together a team and be ready to compete.
“We picked a group of exceptional women, none of them recruited to play soccer. They came to Illinois to be teachers, engineers, scientists,” she said, “not soccer players.”
The experience, she said, helped her develop as a person who had this message to share: “I encourage you to unlock all the potential that sits within you to live one day better.”
She offered three tools to do so.
“Recalibrate failure. Take any failures and boil them down to feedback and opportunity,” she said, citing losses along the way to her history-making run. “The critics will all be in the gallery. Don’t allow people who have no relevance to have power over you,” she said.
“Choose bold,” she said.
When she expressed reticence about taking the UI coaching job, she said her dad observed how lucky she was to have choices. “Living one day better will not make you fearless. It will make you fear less.”
Finally, she urged the graduates to “seek out people better than you.”
Surrounding yourself with people who are “funnier, more strategic and more creative,” means “making an investment in yourself.”
“The greatest accomplishments in your life will grow out of every minute you put in the work,” she said.