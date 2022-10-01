In the works: Two-year, $140,000 marketing campaign touting Champaign as 'great place to live, work, learn and play'
CHAMPAIGN — During a goal-setting session a year ago, the city council endorsed a project to “develop and implement a comprehensive marketing campaign to promote Champaign’s positive attributes and strengthen community pride.”
But when the two-year, $140,000 pilot program was put under the spotlight a the focus of a study session this week, several members had questions. Most of them revolved around the general issue of: How to pull it off without trumping, or repeating, the campaigns that already exist — many of them involving some of the city’s closest partners?
There’s “Outside of Ordinary,” the familiar slogan of Visit Champaign County (which receives a minimum of $255,000 in annual funding from the city).
There’s “The Heart of it All,” a Champaign Center Partnership campaign launched last year and funded by a city grant.
There’s “You’re Welcome CU,” a joint 2015 effort of the city, the UI Research Park and the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, among other sponsors.
Presenter Jeff Hamilton, the city’s communications manager, noted that many of the existing campaigns center around Champaign the county, not Champaign the city. This one would be done with input from those agencies and many others, he said, but focus on what makes the city “a great place to live, work, learn, and play” — to residents and visitors alike, with the potential to “boost tourism and spur economic development.”
“I love the idea of doing this for the city of Champaign. I also want to be mindful of trying to rebrand us in a way that somehow scuttles the branding that we already have as a region,” Mayor Deb Feinen said. “I do think — and I’m sure this is some city of Champaign arrogance here — but we are kind of the biggest entity in the Champaign County toolbox. And so when you see those other branding campaigns, for a lot of people what comes to mind is the city of Champaign already.”
Echoing a concern expressed by council member Vanna Pianfetti, Feinen added: “I think it’s really important that whatever we do, as council member Pianfetti said, amplifies what’’s already there and that we’re working together and not at cross purposes.”
Because “city staff do not possess the skills and expertise needed to create and launch a comprehensive marketing campaign at the high level required for this project to be successful,” Hamilton recommended hiring a professional firm to develop the campaign, which council members signed off on, approving a request for proposals to be issued.
The tentative timeline calls for the council to choose a vendor in February 2023, followed by public engagement in April and the implementation of a community marketing campaign in September.