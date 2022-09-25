In Tolono, 48-year business to get honorary street designation, Unity leaders with 44 years' experience to retire
TOLONO — Forty-eight years after opening for business on North Bourne Street, Tolono’s first family of funerals will receive one of the village’s highest honors.
Village board members this week endorsed an application by residents Darlene and Bob Schweighart to recognize the Freese family — owners of Freese Funeral Home — with an honorary street designation in the 400 block of North Bourne. It will soon be known as Freese Family Way.
The block has been home to the funeral business — and until recently, the Freese family itself — since 1974, the Schweigharts noted in their application.
“The entire family still lives in Tolono to this day,” they wrote, adding that Tolono Lion Mike Freese’s service to the community included stints on library, church and cemetery boards, as well as frying chicken during Tolono Fun Days, and Jay Freese has coached Little League and girls softball in town and has served on the Bailey Memorial Cemetery Board for 20 years.
The building they work in is “well over 120 years old” and has been a funeral home for nearly 80 of them, with past owners including Walter Luce of Luce Funeral Home (1944-59), village banker Elmo “Jack” Toney of Toney Funeral Home (1959-74) and three Freese family members — William (1974-80), sons Mike and Dennis (1980-2002) and Jay Freese and David Patton (ever since).
Final school year for Unity's 'dynamic duo'
It’s the end of an era for Unity High’s “dynamic duo,” as Superintendent Andy Larson calls Phil Morrison and Tim Gateley.
Morrison, the principal of 24 years, and Gateley, the 20-year assistant principal and district technology coordinator, both turned in their retirement letters at this week’s board meeting.
What Larson called an “outstanding” run of leadership isn’t over quite yet. Both will retire at the end of this school year.