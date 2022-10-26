In Urbana, a new tradition for fire promotions, 3 ARPA applications completed, much-debated resolution passes in 5-2 vote
A new tradition for Urbana Fire: Rather than lump all of its promotions into one annual ceremony, as it has in recent years, the department will now honor staff on a monthly basis in council chambers, swearings-in and all.
Said first-year Chief Demond Dade in announcing the switch to city council members: “Our members, to advance in their careers, they compete in a very comprehensive promotional process. And so, what we’d like to do is recognize those members closer to the time that they get promoted.”
The change will start in full next month, but Dade read the names and new positions of four promoted-in-2022 members at this week’s council meeting:
— Lt. Jacob Hutchcraft, a 10-year UFD veteran who serves on the executive board of the Local 1147 Firefighters Union and helped establish the department’s field training officer program.
— Engineer Matt Ritchey, a 16-year veteran, advanced emergency technician and former recipient of the department’s Firefighter of the Year Award.
— Engineer Jason Rushing, a 15-year veteran who doubles as a paramedic.
— Engineer Brian Hoff, a 10-year veteran, Urbana fire investigator and president of the Fire Pension Board.
In other city business:
— With just under three weeks to go before the deadline, three groups have applied online to receive a chunk of Urbana’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city’s Will Kolschowsky reported at this week’s council meeting.
Profiles created for another 23 are “In various stages of completion,” Urbana’s management analyst added. “There’s still plenty of time for people to apply,” with the window open throughNov. 16.
— At long last, the frequently-debated Resolution No. 2022-10-079R — regarding how Urbana will be allowed to spend use-it-or-lose-it federal Community Development Block Grant funding — passed by a 5-2 margin, with Chris Evans and Grace Wilken casting the “no” votes.
In three previous meetings, Evans, Wilken and others stressed the need to spend the funding as it was intended — to serve low- to moderate-income areas, households or clientele — and pushed back on the mention of “fire activities,” given that building two new fire stations is already part of a separate city plan.
The final version of the amended resolution states that “prior to April 1, 2024, no Community Development Block Grant funds shall be expended on hard construction costs for any fire station, including demolition, excavation, site preparation or vertical construction.”