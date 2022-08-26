In Urbana, no fees, no problems for library; Marlin: 'Makes sense' to collaborate on Champaign shelter
URBANA — Five things we learned from Executive Director Celeste Choate‘s fiscal-year-in-review presentation to the city council this week:
— Two-plus months since scrapping late fees altogether — and forgiving $70,363.13 in overdue fines accrued by 6,113 adults, 82 teens and 480 youths — library staff is “over the moon” at the response, Choate said: “We’ve already heard people coming in and saying: ‘I didn’t feel like I could have a card before because I was afraid of having fines.’ We have already seen that happening, and that’s very powerful for us.”
— Former Urbana library director-turned-library consultant Fred Schlipf has been brought back on board to help evaluate the library space — “what’s working well about it, what isn’t, what are the needs,” Choate said. “For example, we only have two study rooms. It’s not as may spaces as people would like to have.” The process will include public forums In late September, offering patrons a chance to weigh in.
— Urbana has joined a statewide coalition — it’s called Illinois Libraries Present, or ILP — on a pilot program that uses members’ collective resources to book best-selling authors and in-demand, diverse speakers for a series of virtual programs.
Among those scheduled for upcoming Zoom events: Illinois native Marlee Matlin, winner of a Best Actress Oscar for her role in “Children of a Lesser God,” on Sept. 14, and Jesmyn Ward, the lone African American author to twice win the National Book Award for Fiction, on Oct. 12.
— On the way: The ability to renew library cards online, saving patrons a trip when theirs expire after three years.
— Work on updating an online catalogue of The News-Gazette archives collection is “still going strong,” Choate said, with the alphabetical listing of clip files by subject now over 400 pages long with a few letters still to go before reaching “z.”
Marlin on Champaign shelter: 'There are opportunities, absolutely, for collaboration'
The city of Champaign will foot the bill for the first two years of the planned, 24-7, low-barrier homeless shelter, tentatively slated for a Nov. 1 opening in downtown Champaign.
And beyond that? Could Urbana be a future partner in keeping the only-one-of-its-kind-locally shelter afloat?
That’s what Nicholas Dale of Champaign, the lone public commenter at this week’s Urbana council meeting, wondered aloud.
“There are opportunities, absolutely, for collaboration — and it makes sense to do so,” Mayor Diane Marlin said, adding that she and the city of Urbana’s Sheila Dodd had an encouraging conversation with City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom about the Strides shelter.
Marlin was particularly impressed by the size of the space the township plans to lease — the current Habitat for Humanity ReStore, once used as a shelter by the Salvation Army.
“There’s a lot more to learn but one of the things we did learn is that there’s a great deal of space in that particular building and … it’s really space to accommodate the countywide need,” Marlin said.
Three appointments approved
Council members also signed off on three mayoral commission appointments, including retired 26-year Urbana employee Bill Gray — the city’s former public works director and current Urbana Parks Foundation trustee — to the Civil Service Commission.
In a statement read by Marlin, Gray said he viewed the appointment as an opportunity to serve “the community that has been so good to my family and me.”
Appointed to the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission were two-year Urbana resident and MTD planner Daniel Saphiere, a good fit for the group based on a portion of his statement (“I don’t own a car, nor do I feel the need to get one”), and National Center for Supercomputing Applications project manager Yousaf Shah, who said his family chose to live in Urbana specifically to have the “opportunity to be able to walk or cycle to work, school and run day-to-day errands.”