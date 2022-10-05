VILLA GROVE — At one time, Villa Grove was known for the railroad and floods, according to local historian Kent Elam.
While the town still has its share of high water due to the Embarrass River running through it, the railroad doesn’t play nearly as large a role as it once did.
Leafing through a scrapbook of railroad days of the past stored in the township library, Elam showed photos of a once-thriving railroad hub that began in the early 1900s due to the round-the-clock operation of a Chicago & Eastern Illinois roundhouse locomotive repair facility. It’s all a distant memory now.
For decades, the large roundhouse structure and associated buildings have stood vacant on the village’s south side — overgrown by trees and time. They are likely to come down before long to make way for a solar array and data storage facility.
“There will be a 4-megawatt solar array on about 13 acres,” said Anthony Donato, CEO/owner of GAIL Technology.
The power will be used primarily on site, lowering the company’s power bill. GAIL Technology’s data centers are generally built in small locations with technological advances. The company also has a completed facility in Arcola.
In addition to taking over the former CE&I roundhouse site, the new venture will use the former Turner’s Feed and Seed building, which has been closed for some time.
“They have demolished a couple of outbuildings but have refurbished the main (Turner) building,” City Administrator Jacki Athey said.
On the railroad property, “there were a lot of trees that were taken out. You can see the roundhouse a lot better.”
Time marches on. The impending demolition will eliminate evidence of a bygone era, and the site will be replaced by a symbol of modern technology.
Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said that while some will be sad to see the old railroad buildings go down, “I think people understand that those buildings are in a state of disrepair.”
“We appreciate the history.”
Gunter said the property was already zoned industrial.
The company’s goal is to be finished with the first phase of construction by the end of the year and the second phase by July 2023, Donato said.
On Monday, Jason Bales of Black River Solar was in the midst of burying some of the 722 piles that will hold more than 6,000 solar panels for the array. He expected this phase of the work to be done by today.
The roundhouse has been visited in recent years by an assortment of animals and graffiti artists. But near the start of the last century, it was alive as a place where railroad mechanics provided maintenance and repair of train locomotives.
“The roundhouse and associated buildings were built around 1904 when the Frisco Railroad Co. wanted a shorter path to St. Louis,” said Elam, who also serves as Camargo Township supervisor.
“Illinois Central, which ran from Chicago to New Orleans, had the fastest route. So for the Frisco to be competitive with the Illinois Central, they built a cutoff from Woodland Junction, which is south of Watseka, to Villa Grove to tie into the line that was already here.
“They became more competitive with the Illinois Central at that time.”
Like many communities, Villa Grove owes its birth and initial vitality to the railroad, with part of the acreage purchased by the railroad sold for siting businesses and homes. The town incorporated in 1911.
Elam said Villa Grove was chosen as the locomotive repair site because it is equidistant from St. Louis to Chicago — 147 miles.
The site was also attractive due to another reason.
“We had water here because of the Embarrass River,” he said.
At one time, six to eight passenger trains rolled through Villa Grove daily. Train service declined in the 1940s, and Elam estimated that’s when the use of the roundhouse was stopped.
The turntable, which was used to point the engines into stalls, was taken out. After the Villa Grove site was closed, engines were repaired in Danville.
“It’s been dormant,” Elam said. “I’ve never seen any of the railroad buildings (adjacent to the old roundhouse) in operation.”
The Frisco Depot, a two-story building, was built near the roundhouse in 1904. Its second floor contained apartments for railroad workers. Local residents mounted a campaign to maintain the depot as a historic site and received a court order prohibiting its demolition, but the railroad, under cover of darkness, burned it down in the late 1970s because it wanted more parking spaces.
A Union Pacific railroad facility operates just north of the old roundhouse property.