URBANA — Police are investigating an incident of a vehicle that apparently rammed into the Champaign County Satellite Jail then took off Wednesday.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said preliminary information is that the person is in custody. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the 25-year-old building at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U.
Heuerman said the investigation is in the very early stages but it appears that a driver in a truck tried to ram a gate at the jail.
“Then once he was confronted, he moved to a different location, then got through both sallyport doors,” the sheriff said of the area on the south side of the building where squad cars drive through to drop off prisoners.
The vehicle kept going but apparently wrecked not far away. The occupant got out and ran and was caught.
Several area officers have been in the area. Illinois State Police have been called in to lead the investigation.
Court hearings involving in-custody defendants have been called off for the balance of Wednesday.
This is a developing story.