Champaign police said a preliminary investigation into a social media threat toward Centennial High School found the threat not credible.
But there will be an increased police presence at the school today.
Police spokesperson Tom Yelich said investigators are also looking into several fights Tuesday at Centennial, where multiple people were intentionally struck. Yelich said it’s unknown if the fights are connected to the social media threat, which was discovered last night. No arrests have been made in either incident and police are investigating.
Unit 4 spokesperson John Lyday said school administrators sent a message about the threat to parents “out of an abundance of caution.” He said the school is not on lockdown and classes are being held during homecoming week.