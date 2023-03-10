URBANA — A Rantoul man is headed to prison for eight years after admitting making sexual overtures to a teen-age girl over a period of several months.
Michael Holt, 33, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Eastview Drive, pleaded guilty Friday to indecent solicitation of a child, admitting that he tried to get the girl to commit sex acts with him between April and June 2018.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum agreed to dismiss a count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse that alleged actual sexual contact between the two in return for Holt’s guilty plea and agreement to go to prison.
The case was investigated by Urbana police and a warrant was issued for Holt in September 2019. However, he was not arrested until Dec. 22, 2021.
He was given credit on his sentence for 444 days already served.
McCallum also agreed to dismiss a separate 2018 case in which Holt had been charged with residential burglary and theft. McCallum said the victim recanted the allegations.
The prosecutor said Holt had prior convictions for residential burglary and theft.