A four-day, red-white-and-blue weekend kicks off tonight in downtown Danville (Sports and Brews) and continues through Monday in Champaign-Urbana (Champaign County Freedom Celebration
) — with plenty in between. Here’s more, courtesy of Our County Editor Dave Hinton, on a festive and patriotic stretch: TODAY
Honest Abe (portrayed by actor Kevin Wood) kicks things off in Mahomet when the 16h president presents at Museum of the Grand Prairie (10:30 a.m.). At Lake of the Woods, the annual Freedom Fest (4 to 9 p.m) includes a 40-minute fireworks show. “It’s just a fun time to come out and enjoy the preserve,” Champaign County Forest Preserve marketing coordinator Lisa Sprinkle said. “The HI-Tower will still be open; the museum will be open. It’s normal hours that day; the botanical garden, you can check that out. There’s things that you can do beforehand. Or you can just come and hang out by lakeshore and enjoy some family time or downtime.” Admission is $2.
SATURDAY
Danville Boat Club’s Fourth of July open-to-the-public party includes one of the area’s most scenic fireworks shows at 9:30 p.m.: It takes place over the water, shot off from a barge on Lake Vermilion. Deb Friday, who chairs the shindig, said the fireworks are a treat for the senses, especially the sights and sounds. “It reverbs,” Friday said of the explosions. “We have a good turnout every year.” Cost is $5. Food and drinks cost extra.
SUNDAY
Traffic on Armory Avenue will be at a standstill — as it always the night before our nation’s birthday — as Champaign Country Club hosts its Third of July celebration on the north side of the clubhouse. The main attraction: An always-impressive fireworks show that starts at 9:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Pells Park is the place to be to celebrate the 4th in Paxton, from a “Do or Dye” 5K color run at 8 a.m. to a car show to a community worship service to the announcement of the Golden Deeds award winners to a 9 p.m. fireworks display at Bixby Park.