URBANA — The Urbana police officers involved in the April 10 arrest of Aleyah Lewis have been cleared of wrongdoing again, this time by a firm in Chicago that Urbana hired to review the case.
Hillard Heintze concluded that Sgt. Michael Cervantes “complied with UPD policy regarding use of force” when he grabbed Lewis’ wrist and pushed his knee and elbow into her back while detaining her after getting a report of a shooting and a man with a gun in east Urbana. His thumb was broken during the struggle.
It also found that Officer Eric Ruff “used only that amount of force that reasonably appears necessary” when he punched Lewis in the head and kneed her in the ribs to get her to comply with him putting handcuffs on her.
“Our principle finding is that the use of force in this case was consistent with the UPD’s use of force policies and that the UPD Use of Force Review Board’s determination is supported by a preponderance of the evidence,” Hillard Heintze Senior Vice President Debra Kirby wrote in a letter Thursday to Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.
It also made 18 recommendations for the city and its police, from ensuring de-escalation is in the use-of-force policy to considering an enhanced oversight model.
Marlin said she was still reviewing the report ahead of Hillard Heintze’s presentation Tuesday to the city council.
“I do believe that the recommendations they made were good, and we’re going to be taking a serious look at them, and we’ll certainly be guided by them,” Marlin said. “That was what I hoped to get out of this: How we can improve policies and practices going forward.”
The review cost about $20,000, Marlin said.
Lewis’ lawyer, Chicago-based Jeanette Samuels, dismissed the report before reading it after seeing that it was signed by Kirby, who provided management oversight of the review.
“Respectfully, I don’t trust any investigation into excessive force that she’s a part of,” Samuels said, citing Kirby’s previous work for the Chicago Police Department.
She said she wasn’t surprised by the finding that no policies were violated because “when I saw it was signed by Deb, I assumed that’s what she found.”
Kirby did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Lewis’ arrest has made her cause celebre for local racial-justice activists after bystander video of the incident was posted on social media.
They’ve called for charges against her of resisting arrest and aggravated battery of a police officer to be dropped.
Since then, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz has filed additional charges against Lewis of criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property and filing a false report with the Department of Children and Family Services in a separate June 23 incident.
Lewis has a hearing Tuesday for both cases.
The man she was with at the April 10 arrest, Kamarion Busby, pleaded guilty in July to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 10.
At an April 27 city council meeting, police Chief Bryant Seraphin said the officers acted “within policy and within the bounds of the law” and Rietz said they acted “appropriately under the law.”
But after Minnie Pearson, the head of the local NAACP, called for an internal-affairs investigation after concluding that police wouldn’t have “body-slammed her to the ground in the manner in which they did” if Lewis were White, Marlin agreed to an independent review.
Hillard Heintze reviewed the arrest, but didn’t investigate it.
“That’s what we hired them to do,” Marlin said.
It looked at police reports, body-camera footage, 911 dispatches and social-media videos, and interviewed police officials who conducted the use-of-force investigation and oversaw the department’s Use of Force Review Board.
Neither the officers involved nor Lewis were interviewed.
The report’s recommendations range from cultural-competency training to policy reviews.
Since the arrest of Lewis and the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Marlin has committed the city to police reform.
It cut police spending by about $120,000 and has adopted the “10 Shared Principles” developed in 2018 by the state NAACP and association of police chiefs, which include de-escalation, procedural justice and diversity in police departments.
Its civilian review board has also agreed to meet monthly instead of quarterly.
After Hillard Heintze presents Tuesday, Marlin said the council will have a chance to ask questions.
“And them I’m sure there will be some discussion,” she said. “It’s the beginning.”