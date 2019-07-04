CHAMPAIGN — Campers at the Indian Acres 60th annual Patriotic Parade delivered an outstanding performance Wednesday, even without the usual time to prepare their routines.
“The kids practice all week — usually this parade is Thursday or Friday,” said Abby Krows, aquatics director of Indian Acres.
“They rocked it in only having two days to prep.”
According to Krows, it took plenty of overtime practice from the campers, who often kept working on their songs while instructors waited in the pool.
“The songs were amazing this year, they were nice and loud,” Krows said.
The Patriotic Parade marks the fifth week of Indian Acres Day Camp, a 10-week swim program for kids ages 3 to 13.
Kids participate in swim lessons, group games and other pool activities five days a week throughout the summer.
Campers are divided into four teams by age group, with different schedules and activities.
The 3- to 4-year-olds are called “Papooses,” 5- to 6-year-olds “Pathfinders,” 7- to 9-year-olds “Warriors,” and 10- to 13-year-olds “Chiefs.”
Each group has its own march and song at the parade.
Anica Miller, the Pathfinders’ team leader, is a rising senior at Illinois State University, going on her seventh year volunteering at the day camp.
Though the parade performances always go well, Miller said, the wrangling period just before can be a scramble.
“The hour before is crazy — getting everyone ready, face-painted, out of the water with their shirts on — but we make it work, and we were ready to go right at 11 a.m.,” Miller said.
Parents, counselors and campers alike praise the day camp’s varied activities, along with the growth kids show in the water.
“First couple weeks were a little rough; we had really cold, uncooperative weather; now that it’s summer for real, the kids can’t wait to get in the pool right away,” Krows said.
Most children make significant strides in the 10-week program.
For many campers, the biggest challenge is hopping off the diving board each Friday.
“That’s always a highlight. It can be a scary thing; sometimes kids will just walk out to the end of the board and go ‘I don’t think this is for me’ and go back,” Krows said.
But not Pathfinder Nathan Fullilove.
Nathan said the diving board was his favorite part of the whole week.
“I wasn’t scared. Jumping off was actually pretty easy,” Nathan said.
As for his parade performance, he gave a thumbs-up.
“It’s awesome to see all the kids entering the pool,” said Vetle Torrik, father of Pathfinder Tobias Torrik.
“We went last year, and the camp is important to have.”
Tobias said he liked getting to swim every day, and finding new friends in his age group.
The Patriotic Parade is a chance for families to see — at the camp’s midway point — how much their kids enjoy Indian Acres, with a fun holiday twist thrown in.
According to Krows, campers rise to the occasion.
“I love that the kids get so excited to do this; they love seeing all of their parents, friends and grandparents here. It’s fun to kick off the holiday with a parade right here,” Krows said.