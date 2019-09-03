URBANA — An Indianapolis man who allegedly molested two young girls in his care several years ago is in the Champaign County Jail.
Darius D. Day, 34, was charged in mid-August with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving victims under the age of 13.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the allegations came to light in July when one of the alleged victims reported to a counselor — a mandated reporter — that she and a sister had been sexually abused in 2011 and 2012 at their home in Urbana by a man who was a friend of their mother.
Rietz said both girls gave “consistent accounts of what had happened” to a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center in July. Their mother also confirmed for police that she had become aware of the alleged abuse years ago and banned Day from their home.
She admitted she did not call police at the time out of fear that her children might be taken from her, Rietz said.
Rietz filed the Class X and Class 2 felony charges against Day, who had no prior convictions, on Aug. 14, and a warrant was issued by Judge John Kennedy.
If Day is convicted of both counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, he could face natural life in prison.
He was booked in to the jail Saturday and arraigned Tuesday by Judge Roger Webber, who told him to be back in court Oct. 22.
He’s being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.