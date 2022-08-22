URBANA — An Indiana man with a lengthy criminal history was charged Monday with being in a stolen vehicle in Champaign.
A report from Illinois State Police said the agency received alerts about 1 p.m. Sunday of a stolen vehicle being in the area of Market Place Mall.
A trooper found the Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle, confirmed it had been reported stolen in Pine Bluff, Ark., and stopped it.
David Cadwallader, 55, of Elkhart, Ind., told the trooper that he had borrowed the vehicle from a Pine Bluff resident but he was unable to tell the trooper who that was.
Cadwallader was charged with a Class 2 felony of possession of a stolen vehicle, punishable upon conviction by penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Court records show Cadwallader has six previous felony convictions for forgery, possession of cocaine, aiding in the theft of a stolen vehicle, escape, and stalking and 13 misdemeanor convictions dating to 1995.
His bond was set at $5,000 and he was told to return to court Sept. 27.