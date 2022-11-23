CHAMPAIGN — Sarah Sandquist, the parks and recreation director for the city of Fishers, Ind., will take over leadership of the Champaign Park District when current Executive Director Joe DeLuce retires at the end of the year.
The park board approved the appointment of Sandquist as the new executive director at a meeting Wednesday.
She is set to begin Dec. 5 and will assume all executive director responsibilities Jan. 1, 2023.
Sandquist, who holds a degree in early childhood education from the University of Illinois, has also worked in parks and recreation in other communities in Washington and Illinois.
DeLuce has been with the park district since 1997, and was named executive director in 2014.