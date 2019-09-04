URBANA — An Indianapolis man is in custody in Champaign County on charges that he sexually molested a girl in his care in 2016.
Keith Burruss, 53, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault of a child. The charges allege that between May and September 2016, he raped a teen girl in her home in Champaign, where Burruss was a guest of the child’s mother.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the allegations recently came to the attention of his office when the girl’s sibling told their mother what had happened and authorities were contacted.
A forensic interview of the alleged victim was completed Aug. 20 at the Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center and resulted in the filing of the Class X and Class 1 felony charges Wednesday.
If convicted of the more serious count, Burruss faces six to 60 years in prison.
Judge Jason Bohm set bond for Burruss at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 12 for a probable-cause hearing.
He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to wear a GPS monitor if he is released from jail.