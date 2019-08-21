URBANA — An Indianapolis man who admitted he was passing fake $100 bills in April at Market Place Mall has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.
Jewlicus Taylor, 23, can escape a conviction if he successfully completes his period of probation, which includes performing 30 hours of public service, paying his fines, fees and costs, and forfeiting the fake cash that Champaign police seized from him and two other men on April 4 at Market Place.
Taylor pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to forgery, admitting that he possessed counterfeit $100 bills that day.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said employees of several stores at Market Place reported receiving the phony $100 bills as payment for items that cost between $20 and $60.
Police arrested Taylor and two other men from Indianapolis after a security guard spotted Taylor carrying several shopping bags toward a car with Indiana license plates.
In exchange for Taylor’s plea, a more serious charge of burglary was dismissed. McCallum said Taylor had no prior convictions.