URBANA — A 23-year-old Urbana man who apparently injured himself in a holding cell at the Champaign County Courthouse was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the man had been brought to the courthouse by guards from the Illinois Department of Corrections who were bringing him back to Urbana to meet with his attorney prior to his next court date later this month.
The man is facing trial in two cases — one for home invasion and other charges and a second for resisting a peace officer.
Upon arrival in the courthouse sallyport, the inmate asked to use the restroom and was taken to a holding cell for that purpose. He was in one of the cells in the basement of the courthouse where inmates wait until it’s time to go up to a courtroom for their hearings.
About 10 a.m., “other people in custody said they saw him bleeding profusely within a holding cell,” Apperson said.
The man had apparently used a rusty bolt to cut the inside of his arm at the elbow joint.
“No one saw him do it. He was the sole occupant of that cell,” Apperson said.
Apperson said court security officers “responded quickly and did what they were trained to do,” including applying a tourniquet to his arm to reduce blood loss.
The inmate was taken to Carle Hospital for treatment.
“He just kept saying, ‘I’m sorry,’” Apperson said of the inmate who had been in the custody of the Department of Human Services for mental health issues within the past year.
Apperson said investigators will have to figure out how the man got the bolt into the cell.
“It does not appear to have come from our equipment. It does not match anything we have and we are not missing anything in that holding cell,” Apperson said.
The inmate was receiving medical treatment early in the afternoon and was expected to recover.