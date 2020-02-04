CHAMPAIGN — The idea for Nicholas Pianfetti’s Eagle Scout project was sparked by his uncle’s preparedness.
Before visiting Pianfetti’s grandfather in the ICU in Champaign, the Chicago-based uncle, Harry Seceras, learned to make sure to pack a small bag of essentials that would be hard to find. “From there, we thought, ‘What if we did this for people in our community?’” Pianfetti said.
So Pianfetti formed the idea to put together bags of toiletries and other things people needed in the ICU and pitched the thought to Carle Hospital.
“They really wanted to start something like this,” Pianfetti said. “They said the nurses had asked a lot for it because they often had to search through the hospital to find some of these personal hygiene products, which takes them away from their primary task, which is to help the patient.
“They’ve been trying for the past few years to get something like this started, so they were happy to have me there to get things going.”
Pianfetti set a conservative goal of putting together around 300 bags.
He went to Walmart, which allowed him to solicit donations for a few days, and he contacted various businesses to ask for donations. His mother, city council member Vanna Pianfetti, helped him orchestrate a social media blitz through her accounts, where they posted videos he made asking for donations. Carle received donations through a link on its mobile fundraising page.
In all, he raised $40,000, enough for 1,000 bags. He also organized the installation of phone-charging stations in rooms.
Pianfetti brought tubs and tubs of supplies to the Carle Guest House, where he, along with members of Troops 101 and 2019, put together the bags.
“Scouts are very efficient,” his mother said. “... It was a manual assembly line that they would go through.”
Originally, she pushed her son toward another Eagle Scout project. But Nicholas clearly saw the importance of this one and latched on.
“I’m glad he went with his own (idea),” Vanna said. “Because you have to be passionate about an idea in order to lead it. I think he really saw that this was something that meant a lot firsthand and might make a difference.”
The Eagle Scout badge wasn’t Pianfetti’s only reward for his efforts. He also earned the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy for his Eagle project from the East Central Illinois Association of Fundraising Professionals.
He also found out that the bags served their intended purpose when he talked to a nurse at the reception for the award.
“He said that these care bags were really helpful with him,” Pianfetti said. “It was really able to help the families and be able to not worry about some of these things and to be able to focus on them. He said it really just made it easier and it made the families more comfortable and put them at ease as they’re dealing with their family member.”