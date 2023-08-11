Technically, it’s the Vocal Duo of the Year Award — first presented at the 1970 CMA Awards to Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, before Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn’s four-year run.
But in country music circles, it’s now informally known as the BROOKS & DUNN Award, named after the dynamic duo that turned 23 nominations into 14 wins, nine more than the next-closest act in that category (Sugarland and last month’s Champaign County Fair headliner, the Brothers Osborne).
Since teaming up 33 years ago, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn — aka Slim and Howdy, their fictional cowboy alter egos — have had two hits named Billboard’s Country Single of the Year, bagged a pair of Grammys, put out 20 No. 1 singles and been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
From time to time, they still tour together, too, putting on their sixth show at the Illinois State Fair last August, the concert that produced today’s rider of the week.
Here are Editor Jeff D’Alessio‘s takeaways in Part 35 of his ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour demands.
— Soldier Field, the grandstand at the Illinois State Fair is not. Stricken from standard riders in Springfield due to state rules: any references to adult beverages and after-show food (none of either for Brooks & Dunn, anyway), as well as food and drinks for the bus and truck drivers for their long ride to the next stop (scribbled out: eight bag lunches and a case of bottled water).
— Another no-go: the black SUV requested to transport the talent to and from the venue. It too was lined out in the rider and replaced by “passenger van.” That said, if requested, the state notes in small type that it will provide names and contact info for local limo companies, so long as the artist picks up the tab.
— Not only must every Brooks & Dunn concert host allow still photography but venues that typically don’t permit cameras must “advertise the fact that still cameras will be allowed for the performance.” But sorry, fans. No recording “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” or any other songs on your smartphone.
— And, “there shall be absolutely no building merchandise sold without the prior written consent of artist’s tour manager or another designated representative (i.e. roses, glow-in-the-dark flowers, rings, etc.).”
— Note to chef: “Please avoid apples and cinnamon in entrees and side items as much as possible.” The touring party includes one member with an allergy to both, as well as vegetarians and celiac sufferers.
— All-day beverage service for the touring party should include 17 beverages: 2 percent milk, whole milk, vanilla almond milk, lactose-free milk, chocolate milk, cran-raspberry juice, grape juice, apple juice, orange juice, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, iced tea, regular tea, bottled water and coffee.
— A blender and/or juicer would also be appreciated during Brooks & Dunn’s stay in town, along with the following ingredients for smoothies unlike the ones you’re likely to find at the corn dog and elephant ear stands at the fair: fresh spinach leaves, chopped kale, plain almonds and whey protein powder.
— Brooks & Dunn’s are big tours — four buses, one semi, 82 mouths to feed come lunchtime. When playing our state fair, that means the tour must abide by the Illinois Drug-Free Workplace provision, same as any company with more than 25 people that does business with the state.
— The tour requires an eclectic mix of dry cereals for breakfast — Raisin Bran, Wheaties, Honey-Nut Cheerios, Cap’n Crunch, Life and Vanilla Almond Special K.
— Here’s hoping the state splurged for the “one fresh roll of toilet paper” the rider requires be in the dressing room when the talent arrives. Other than 10 dozen new bath-sized towels, they don’t need much else in the room, just A/C, a mirror, a sanitized sink, soap and paper towels, plus a couch, loveseat, coffee tale, end tables and lamps.