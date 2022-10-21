Inside Champaign-bound Journey's rider: 26 long-stem roses, 186 towels, 2 family packs of Hershey kisses, one Crockpot of 'adult chicken noodle soup'
They look a little different than they did when they rocked the arena then known as the Assembly Hall in 1980, 1981, 1986 and 2005. But close your eyes March 20, when JOURNEY visits Champaign for a fifth time, and critics swear you won’t be able to tell the difference between the band’s current lead singer (55-year-old Filipino Arnel Pineda) and its hey-day front man (Steve Perry).
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s first-day-of-spring-2023 show at State Farm Center, part of its 50th anniversary “Freedom” tour, with Toto as the warm-up act.
To mark the occasion, we obtained a copy of Journey’s rider from one of its most recent gigs — at Texas Tech’s United Supermarkets Arena — via open-records request. Here’s Part 15 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders.
— As the band’s lone remaining founding member, 68-year-old lead guitarist Neal Schon commands a dressing room — and thermostat — of his own, which must be set at 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Some lucky local florist could be getting a special order come mid-March. In addition to two floor-length mirrors and a dozen 10-liter Boost oxygen canisters, Schon’s room also requires the following: “One flower arrangement w/ two-dozen long-stem red roses and two long-stem white roses in the center. NO Additional filler flowers. (Vase provided by production; Dressing Room Attendant will be responsible for arranging.).”
— Other musts for Schon’s room: two family-portion-sized packages of plain Hershey’s Kisses; two family packs of Peanut M&Ms; eight Starbucks Doubleshots (original chilled); two large platters — one cheese and crackers, the other fruit — to feed six mouths; and one paper plate of thinly sliced Italian salami, about a pound’s worth.
— The must-haves for the band’s dressing room is a longer list that includes a small basket of “organic, gluten-free mini-snacks,” a small organic fruit bowl, a small veggie plate, a small deli platter and — we’re stumped by this next one — “one Crockpot of adult chicken noodle soup” to serve four people.
— A friendly reminder to Journey’s gracious hosts, from coast to coast: “Each venue is considered ‘home’ for all touring personnel. Presentation makes a difference.” That goes especially for the dining areas, which should be “warm, clean, comfortable, appetizing and ready upon tour arrival.”
— “High-quality wine” is defined in the rider as 50 bucks a bottle. Team Journey requests that six such bottles be delivered to the production office by 10:30 a.m. on show day: two of something Mediterranean and one apiece of French Bordeaux, Pinot Noir from California’s Russian River Valley, Pinot Grigio and Cabernet Sauvignon from California’s Sonoma/Napa region.
— In the event that there’s a run on 500- and 750-milliliter bottles of Icelandic Glacier brand water — a dozen of which are required in the band dressing room — the following six brands will suffice: Evamor, Iceland Spring, Jana, Naya Canadian, Eternal New Zealand and Deer Park.
— Aquafina, Dasani and Evian will not. Other no-nos: orange juice from concentrate, Styrofoam coffee cups or plates, new potatoes with rosemary (“there is nothing ‘new’ about them!”), iceberg lettuce at the salad bar and powdered eggs or egg beaters as substitutes for the fresh, hot scrambled eggs to be served for the breakfast party of 25.
— In all, the tour requires eight “COVID COMPLIANT, clean and odor-free, lockable” rooms be set aside — a band lounge, Schon’s room, wardrobe, a production office, a tour management office, a tour accounting office, a Journey security office and a vocal room, where “it is imperative that (it) has a working HOT shower to create steam and adequate humidity for vocal warm-up.”
— The tour will provide the four stage coolers. The venue’s responsible for filling them up with an assortment of Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Classic Coke, fruit-punch Gatorade, red Gatorade Zero, red Gatorade Flow, Fiji water, Smartwater, Icelandic Glacier water, sugar-free Red Bulls, mini Pellegrino or Perrier bottles and a whole lot of ice.
— To be delivered to the production office one hour before the show ends (with “Any Way You Want It,” if the setlist remains the same as October’s): two cases of Corona in ice, two cases of local brand beer on ice, two bottles of a “good” red wine and one white.
— Here’s where losing Bed Bath & Beyond might hurt: The tour requires 30 black hand towels for the stage, four dozen white bath towels for the dressing rooms and another nine dozen white bath towels for the crew and drivers, plus whatever Toto needs.