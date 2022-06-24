Inside Earth, Wind & Fire's rider: 2 pounds of ginger root, 108 bath towels and 'only Boars Head (deli meat) if possible'
For the third time in their 52 funk-filled years as a band, the ageless act that gave us “September,” “Let’s Groove” and “Boogie Wonderland” played Champaign’s State Farm Center on a glorious Friday night in early May.
Or, as it’s known in the “Dinner Suggestions” section of Earth, Wind & Fire’s official tour rider, “Fish/Crab Cakes Friday,” which falls between “Mexican/Chinese/Japanese/Indian/Jamaican Thursday” and “Roast Turkey or Soul Food Saturday.”
That portion of the contract all host venues must sign — long before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s six tour coach buses and four 53-foot semis roll into town — falls under the category of helpful hints. Most of the rest of the terms of the deal are no-exceptions requirements.
Picking up where we left off last week and will continue in the weeks ahead, here are just a few of the finer points of Earth, Wind & Fire’s concert rider, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— Even at ages 70 (Verdine White, Ralph Johnson) and 71 (Philip Bailey), the band’s leaders still like to boogie, which means a lot of sweating. Which brings us to the required-towels section of the rider: 36 black or dark hand towels and 108 white bath towels, all pre-washed, to go along with a dozen bars of soap and “four clean showers with hot and cold running water at load-in and load-out.”
— With COVID-19 still a threat, there shall be no backstage passes issued, no meet-and-greets “of any kind” held, no visitors allowed on tour buses and absolutely no unvaccinated, unmasked locals involved in any part of the production.
— And throughout the day of the show, a “sanitization/disinfection crew” provided by the arena — and preferably armed with electrostatic sprayers with Benefact Decon-brand solution — should sanitize all “high-touch back-of-house areas,” including doorknobs.
— Other personnel needs: one wardrobe assistant; two production runners “with good, running vehicles,” one of them being a passenger van with room for 15; and seven security guards, including one assigned to Bailey’s dressing room exclusively from 4 p.m. the day of the show until the last band member has left the building.
— Earth, Wind & Fire requires three dressing rooms — one just for Bailey, one for White and Johnson to split and one for a band of nine men, all equipped with clothing racks on wheels, make-up lights, clean leather furniture, full-length mirrors, tables, chairs, showers and “working, clean toilets.” Plus, depending on the occupant, a very specific list of food and beverages.
— Topping the must-haves in Bailey’s room: “Two pounds of fresh, raw ginger root,” with the ginger “juiced and separated into a container of ginger pulp and a container of ginger juice — so both the pulp and liquid are to be kept!”
— Bailey also requires one “either very clean or brand-new brewing drip/coffee pot” to be used to brew ... wait for it ... ginger tea; six bottles of ginger ale; packets of “quality-brand” green tea; six bottles of Essentia Iodized hydration 9.5-ph water (kept at room temperature); a hummus, tabbouleh and pita-bread platter; trail mix with cashews; and two bottles or cans of unflavored coconut water.
— White, the band’s founding bassist, and Johnson, its 50-year percussionist, have a longer list for the room they share, one that includes one bunch of whole organic bananas; whole-wheat bread or whole-wheat crackers; raw/roasted nuts; granola or power bars; a selection of baked chips, veggie chips or rice crackers; six half-chilled, half-room-temperature bottles of Fiji water or Smartwater; four bottles or cans of ginger ale; two bottles of chilled Gatorade; two bottles of vanilla Muscle Milk; two bottles of unflavored coconut water; one bottle of red wine and four wine glasses.
— Among the band dressing room’s must-haves: two bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon; 10 wine glasses; a six-pack of beer (shopper’s choice: Stella Artois, Peroni or Heineken); grilled veggies; in-season, fresh organic berries; small jars of honey and agave nectar; two large bags or, better yet, 12 individual small bags of organic potato chips; a loaf of whole-wheat bread and one jar each of organic creamy peanut butter, organic grape jelly and organic strawberry jam.
— And then there’s the crew. For a party of 35, a breakfast of eggs, meats, potatoes, fruits, cereals and drinks that include water (but “preferably not Dasani,” the rider notes).
— Lunch — with the main course being a “hearty deli tray of meats and cheeses; only Boars Head brand if possible” — is for 60.
— Dinner is for 65 — “to be served using china and silverware; paper and plastic are not allowed at dinnertime” and capped by a “chef’s choice of two desserts,” with the options being pie, cake, brownies, cheesecake and cookies.
— One tour member must eat gluten-free for all meals, others will require vegetarian meals, and under no circumstances is pork to be served for supper.