Inside Luke Bryan's rider: Tequila, bourbon, 24 security guards, somewhere to shoot hoops
Since taking his show on the road to itsy-bitsy Pesotum (pop. 550) for an Atkins Farm tour stop four years ago Wednesday, LUKE BRYAN has been crowned Entertainer of the Year for a fifth time, won the Academy of Country Music’s inaugural Album of the Decade award and judged four seasons of “American Idol.”
But as routine as it’s become for one of music’s most in-demand acts to pack a football stadium or sell out two weeks’ worth of shows in Vegas, the son of two south Georgia peanut farmers says his biggest thrills still come from shows like this week’s — Thursday at a hay and grain farm in Murdock, Neb., tonight at a family farm in Boone, Iowa and Saturday at a dairy farm in Eyota, Minn.
After that, he’ll rev back up his “Raised Up Right Tour,” playing coliseums, amphitheaters and arenas, and adding to his fans-performed-for count, which at last check was more than 12 million.
In Part 11 of our Fine Print series, which we’ve expanded beyond C-U, here’s a look at the details of Bryan’s rider, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request following a concert he put on this summer in Charleston, W.Va.
— Safety first, his rider states in a big, bold, all-caps font in the “stage setup” section on Page 3: “WE STRONGLY ENCOURAGE HARD HATS AND STEEL TOE BOOTS. OUR GOAL IS TO DO OUR PART TO MAKE SURE EVERYONE WORKS AGAIN TOMORROW.”
— The venue itself need not have a gym but tour management requests that the hosts recommend a good one nearby for the five to six band members who get in a workout every morning at 10.
— As for the tour’s 6-foot, 46-year-old main act, who’s good pals with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler: “Luke prefers to have a basketball gym attached or available as well whenever possible.”
— On-site security staff should memorize this list of outlawed items at all Bryan shows: beach balls, laser pointers, selfie sticks, GoPro sticks, professional cameras or audio/video recorders and signs larger than a standard piece of poster board. Any “unwrapped gifts/letters can be collected and brought to Production,” management says.
— For a typical Bryan concert, 24 security guards are required to cover the stages and front of house. Two will also be needed to assist with fan meet-and-greets, a staple of every Bryan show, with one manning the door of Bryan’s bus from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. and another standing guard outside his dressing room door from 2-11 p.m.
— A small cart won’t cut it when shopping for adult beverages for Team Bryan at the liquor store. The list of drinks for the dressing room — surely to be shared by bandmates — includes one “big bottle” of triple sec; 1.75-liter bottles of Tito’s Homemade Vodka and Makers Mark bourbon; 750-milliliter bottles of Teremana Tequila Blanco, Patron Silver tequila and Casamigos Reposado tequila; and, “if you can find it,” one small bottle of Blanton’s bourbon.
— Plus, two bags of limes, 20 pounds of ice, 10 black beverage napkins, 100 made-in-Illinois Solo brand cups (“preferably red”), a case of spring water (“preferably no store brand”) and 40 assorted non-alcoholic drinks, including Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, grapefruit-flavored La Croix, Red Bull, sugar-free Red Bull, Five-Hour Energy, Pedialyte and Natalie’s Grapefruit Juice.
— The dressing room snack list can be snapped up in no time: two bags of trail mix and one each of assorted chocolates, Lay’s potato chips, original cheese Doritos and Rold Gold pretzel thins or mini twists, plus a small bottle of Heinz ketchup and 10 plastic dessert plates.
— As for the beer, the tour usually has that covered, given that Bryan has his own brand: the Virginia-brewed Two Lane American Golden Lager, made with water from the Blue Ridge Mountains and “designed with a clean and crisp flavor for smooth sippin’ anytime you want to feel a little more at home,” as its celebrity pitchman puts it.
“The beer is carried with us on tour,” management writes, “but if for some reason we need an alternative, it must be Corona brand.”