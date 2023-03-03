Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with a wintry mix this evening becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 27F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a wintry mix this evening becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 27F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.