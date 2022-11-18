Inside REO Speedwagon's rider: 'One bowl of tuna salad for six people,' two newspapers, $25 Chardonnay
Happy belated 42nd birthday to the three-minute, 20-second love ballad that gave Champaign-born REO SPEEDWAGON its first certified No. 1 hit.
“Keep on Loving You,” track No. 2 on “Hi Infidelity,” was released Nov. 4, 1980, and for one week four months later, it occupied the top spot on the Billboard charts, replacing Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and being replaced by Blondie’s “Rapture.”
All these years later, it still brings crowds to their feet from Saratoga Springs, N.Y., to Salina, Kan., two of the 72 towns that Champaign native Bruce Hall, UI alum Neal Doughty, lead singer Kevin Cronin, lead guitarist Dave Amato and drummer Bryan Hitt have played in 2022, with more still to come.
Doughty, 76, is the lone REO original, who can share firsthand stories of writing the debut album from the barstools of the Red Lion Inn, but this version of the band has been together for 33 years.
In Part 19 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders, here’s REO’s from a show earlier this month at the Peoria Civic Center, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— In addition to guitars, drums and microphones, “the band travels with their own Keurig Coffee Maker,” tour management notes, but the coffee pods — 20 Starbucks Sumatra blends and a small box of any light roast — are on host venues to supply.
— Any of these seven types of adult beverages will suffice for the 12 bottles or cans of IPA required for the band’s dressing room: Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing, Societe The Pupil, Burgeon Beer Company Keep It Nelson, Burgeon Treevana, Lagunitas 12th Of Never, Lagunitas original or Ballast Point Sculpin.
— REO’s definition of “quality” wine differs from other acts’ we’ve featured in this series. The two bottles of Chardonnay to be purchased for Cronin’s dressing room are to be in the “$25 price range,” half the cost of what Sting’s rider required.
— In addition to a corkscrew and two wine glasses, Cronin’s other dressing-room needs include two boxes of Honey Maid graham crackers (one low-fat regular, one low-fat cinnamon), two bags of white-cheddar popcorn (Skinny Pop or Smartfood brand), two bananas, one small bottle of “green juice (“spirulina, spinach, etc.”), a bag of Ricola cough drops and a box of Kleenex.
— The touring party will need 156 fewer towels than Journey requires — asking for 30, to go with 24 bars of soap, at least half of those being Irish Spring brand.
— The catering staff is free to stray from the band’s standard breakfast menu — French toast, pancakes or local favorites are welcome substitutes — so long as it doesn’t mess with REO’s one must-have: The day’s first meal “should always include scrambled eggs,” management notes.
— Also on the breakfast menu for a party of 14: Two dozen assorted doughnuts, sweet rolls or danishes; Grape Nuts and other assorted cereals; hash browns; bacon; sausage; assorted yogurts; fresh fruits; and something no day should start without: two daily newspapers — “local and USA Today.”
— No-nos: Styrofoam products of any kind, Evian brand water, fewer than four veggies on salads, pre-packaged deli meats and anything less than tablecloths and “real plates” for the buffet-style dinner.
— Host venues should count on preparing four meals: breakfast, lunch, dinner and the all-important “after-show meal,” to be served in the band dressing room for a party of seven. The menu must always include one large cheese pizza, plus pasta with a meatless red sauce on the side on Mondays and Thursdays; chicken fried rice, 10 egg rolls or spring rolls and 10 to 15 pot stickers (“please provide soy sauce”) on Tuesdays and Fridays; turkey and tuna sub sandwiches on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and TBD on Sundays.
— The band dressing room’s must-have list is 32 items long, topped off with “one bowl of tuna salad for six people,” a platter of fresh-cut fruit, including pineapple, cantaloupe, honeydew and watermelon; and a deli tray with assorted meats and cheeses.
— Also needed: a box of Wheat Thins; a big bag of Lay’s potato chips; a large jar of Planters peanuts (cocktail, dry-roasted or Spanish); a six-pack of ginger ale; a 12-pack of Diet Coke cans; eight iced-down individual-sized bottles of lemonade, dragonfruit and pineapple-coconut Vitamin Water Zero; 24 individual bottles of spring water with no bubbles (“Fiji is the band’s preference”); and six bottles or cans of Guinness Draught.