Inside the Census: Part 4

Throughout what’s left of 2021, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO will dig into the new U.S. Census data to show you where your town, county and state stack up in a number of categories.

Up today, the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month: a town-by-town look at Hispanic or Latino residents, who make up 18.2% of Illinois’ population.

Town Pop. Total Pct.

Onarga 1,333 662 49.7%

Arcola 2,927 1,055 36.0%

Rantoul 12,371 2,157 17.4%

Ludlow 308 44 14.3%

Hoopeston 4,915 585 11.9%

Champaign 88,302 7,717 8.7%

Urbana 38,336 3,268 8.5%

Watseka 4,679 370 7.9%

Loda 356 27 7.6%

Danville 29,204 2,180 7.5%

Garrett 122 9 7.4%

Roberts 345 25 7.2%

Rankin 495 31 6.3%

Hindsboro 275 17 6.2%

Arthur 2,231 134 6.0%

Bismarck 582 34 5.8%

Melvin 416 24 5.8%

Clinton 7,004 361 5.2%

Milford 1,158 59 5.1%

Paxton 4,450 226 5.1%

Thomasboro 1,034 49 4.7%

Fithian 488 22 4.5%

DeLand 447 19 4.3%

Savoy 8,857 379 4.3%

Potomac 689 27 3.9%

Rossville 1,221 47 3.8%

Mahomet 9,434 331 3.5%

Alvin 233 8 3.4%

Bondville 388 13 3.4%

Gibson City 3,475 115 3.3%

Tuscola 4,636 155 3.3%

Villa Grove 2,472 78 3.2%

Hammond 508 16 3.1%

Buckley 495 15 3.0%

St. Joseph 3,810 115 3.0%

Tilton 2,660 77 2.9%

Kempton 176 5 2.8%

Saybrook 654 18 2.8%

Foosland 75 2 2.7%

Newman 778 20 2.6%

Penfield 151 4 2.6%

Tolono 3,604 94 2.6%

Broadlands 316 8 2.5%

Cissna Park 817 18 2.2%

Homer 1,073 24 2.2%

Sadorus 402 9 2.2%

Oakwood 1,325 28 2.1%

Sibley 288 6 2.1%

Sidney 1,208 25 2.1%

Cisco 254 5 2.0%

Farmer City 1,828 37 2.0%

Georgetown 3,143 60 1.9%

Gifford 911 17 1.9%

Henning 210 4 1.9%

LeRoy 3,512 65 1.9%

Westville 3,167 60 1.9%

Camargo 452 8 1.8%

Catlin 1,983 36 1.8%

Fairmount 612 11 1.8%

Ogden 729 13 1.8%

Sullivan 4,413 81 1.8%

Ridge Farm 787 13 1.7%

Pesotum 550 9 1.6%

White Heath 251 4 1.6%

Chrisman 1,312 20 1.5%

Fisher 2,062 31 1.5%

Mansfield 928 14 1.5%

Atwood 1,116 15 1.3%

Bement 1,484 19 1.3%

Monticello 5,941 79 1.3%

Hume 325 4 1.2%

Sidell 489 6 1.2%

Allerton 262 3 1.1%

Cerro Gordo 1,316 13 1.0%

Indianola 227 2 0.9%

Seymour 317 3 0.9%

Ivesdale 265 2 0.8%

Philo 1,392 10 0.7%

Royal 293 2 0.7%

Bellflower 346 2 0.6%

Muncie 157 1 0.6%

Elliott 274 1 0.4%

Weldon 369 1 0.3%

Longview 112 0 0.0%

