Inside the Census: Part 4
Throughout what’s left of 2021, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO will dig into the new U.S. Census data to show you where your town, county and state stack up in a number of categories.
Up today, the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month: a town-by-town look at Hispanic or Latino residents, who make up 18.2% of Illinois’ population.
Town Pop. Total Pct.
Onarga 1,333 662 49.7%
Arcola 2,927 1,055 36.0%
Rantoul 12,371 2,157 17.4%
Ludlow 308 44 14.3%
Hoopeston 4,915 585 11.9%
Champaign 88,302 7,717 8.7%
Urbana 38,336 3,268 8.5%
Watseka 4,679 370 7.9%
Loda 356 27 7.6%
Danville 29,204 2,180 7.5%
Garrett 122 9 7.4%
Roberts 345 25 7.2%
Rankin 495 31 6.3%
Hindsboro 275 17 6.2%
Arthur 2,231 134 6.0%
Bismarck 582 34 5.8%
Melvin 416 24 5.8%
Clinton 7,004 361 5.2%
Milford 1,158 59 5.1%
Paxton 4,450 226 5.1%
Thomasboro 1,034 49 4.7%
Fithian 488 22 4.5%
DeLand 447 19 4.3%
Savoy 8,857 379 4.3%
Potomac 689 27 3.9%
Rossville 1,221 47 3.8%
Mahomet 9,434 331 3.5%
Alvin 233 8 3.4%
Bondville 388 13 3.4%
Gibson City 3,475 115 3.3%
Tuscola 4,636 155 3.3%
Villa Grove 2,472 78 3.2%
Hammond 508 16 3.1%
Buckley 495 15 3.0%
St. Joseph 3,810 115 3.0%
Tilton 2,660 77 2.9%
Kempton 176 5 2.8%
Saybrook 654 18 2.8%
Foosland 75 2 2.7%
Newman 778 20 2.6%
Penfield 151 4 2.6%
Tolono 3,604 94 2.6%
Broadlands 316 8 2.5%
Cissna Park 817 18 2.2%
Homer 1,073 24 2.2%
Sadorus 402 9 2.2%
Oakwood 1,325 28 2.1%
Sibley 288 6 2.1%
Sidney 1,208 25 2.1%
Cisco 254 5 2.0%
Farmer City 1,828 37 2.0%
Georgetown 3,143 60 1.9%
Gifford 911 17 1.9%
Henning 210 4 1.9%
LeRoy 3,512 65 1.9%
Westville 3,167 60 1.9%
Camargo 452 8 1.8%
Catlin 1,983 36 1.8%
Fairmount 612 11 1.8%
Ogden 729 13 1.8%
Sullivan 4,413 81 1.8%
Ridge Farm 787 13 1.7%
Pesotum 550 9 1.6%
White Heath 251 4 1.6%
Chrisman 1,312 20 1.5%
Fisher 2,062 31 1.5%
Mansfield 928 14 1.5%
Atwood 1,116 15 1.3%
Bement 1,484 19 1.3%
Monticello 5,941 79 1.3%
Hume 325 4 1.2%
Sidell 489 6 1.2%
Allerton 262 3 1.1%
Cerro Gordo 1,316 13 1.0%
Indianola 227 2 0.9%
Seymour 317 3 0.9%
Ivesdale 265 2 0.8%
Philo 1,392 10 0.7%
Royal 293 2 0.7%
Bellflower 346 2 0.6%
Muncie 157 1 0.6%
Elliott 274 1 0.4%
Weldon 369 1 0.3%
Longview 112 0 0.0%