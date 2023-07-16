Pat Fitzgerald isn’t the first Big Ten coach to lose his job over something other than wins and losses. We asked some of those who covered bitter breakups to tell us about the lasting image they have of coaches who departed on sour notes.
PAT FITZGERALD
Northwestern football’s winningest coach fired Monday in the wake of an investigation into team hazing
Chicago Sun-Times columnist RICK TELANDER, an all-Big Ten cornerback at Northwestern in 1971: “I’ll always remember a guy with boundless enthusiasm, an overachiever — who wanted to go to Notre Dame, but the Irish didn’t want him — and a man who stayed in football his entire life.
“His rah-rah was infectious. But he was never very comfortable with the press, and his enthusiasm was always for his program and his team.
“He was old school, as young as he was, and perhaps he didn’t — couldn’t — change with the times. The portal, the movement of players, the increasing professionalism of players, the #MeToo movement, social media, the ancillary issues of taxes, entertainment, won-loss records, etc. — it all coalesces in this scandal.
“I’ll remember Pat running onto the field with his team, almost as if he were a player still, and leading his boys into battle. I’ll remember him as a good guy who likely didn’t know where his enthusiasm should stop and modern civility should begin.
“He ended almost everything with ‘Go Cats!’ Maybe that’s the most ironic statement of all.”
BOB KNIGHT
Three-time national-title-winning Indiana coach fired in 2000 for repeated bad behavior
JOHN STRAUSS, who co-wrote the Indianapolis Star’s lead story on Sept. 11, 2000: “With my partner, the late Dick Walton, I wrote nearly a dozen Page 1 stories about Bob Knight for The Indianapolis Star as his Indiana University career unwound, including the day IU fired him.
“He was not available for interviews during all that time, but once, before his serious Indiana troubles, I joined him on the Assembly Hall floor after practice. He was holding a news conference — for TV only, strangely.
“An assistant sports information director let me go down to the floor but said I couldn’t ask any questions. I was an AP reporter at the time, used to disasters and other hard news — not familiar with such demands.
“Knight was asked about the possibility of hiring Tates Locke, who had employed him years earlier as an assistant coach at West Point. Knight dodged the question, and I said, ‘Is that a yes, coach?’
“Knight looked at me, puzzled, and I introduced myself. He turned to the assistant SID and barked, ‘I said, no writers!’
“Unwisely, I tried humor, smiling: ‘Well, coach, they say I’m not much of a writer.’
“Knight’s face reddened even further. ‘I want to talk to you later,’ he said to the assistant, glaring at the man before turning to stalk away.
“The other reporters and videographers said nothing. The meeting was over and the assistant, who appeared to be in his 20s, turned to me in horror. ‘I told you, no questions,’ he said. ‘Now I’m (bleep).’
“By the standards of Knight’s legendary, profanity-laced tirades and assaults, this was no big deal. But later, as we started checking out some of the stories we were hearing from Bloomington, it fit what we heard from others.”
JIM TRESSEL
Resigned as Ohio State’s football coach in 2011 amid an investigation into players receiving improper benefits
Then-BTN senior writer TOM DIENHART: “I think back to when someone asked OSU President Gordon Gee if he would fire Tressel for knowingly using ineligible players in 2010.
“Gee shot back to a reporter: ‘No, are you kidding? Let me be very clear. I’m just hoping the coach doesn’t dismiss me.’
“It just reaffirmed what many felt: Football rules the roost at big schools like Ohio State. The head coach is the most powerful man on campus. Pigskin over Ph.D.s.
“But it still was surprising to actually hear a university president say out loud what most in America felt. I bet the OSU faculty grumbled.”
STEVE FISHER
Fired as Michigan basketball coach after it was established that four Wolverines players received $616,000 from booster Ed Martin, though a subsequent NCAA investigation didn’t find Fisher culpable of significant wrongdoing related to the scandal
STEVE KORNACKI, who in those days covered Michigan for the Detroit Free Press: “Steve Fisher is one of the best men I’ve had the privilege to cover and develop trust and friendship with as a writer and reporter, and his ending in Ann Arbor has always bothered me.
“When new Michigan athletic director Tom Goss fired him in October 1997, it was made clear that Fisher had been found guilty of nothing except allowing booster Ed Martin, who gave money to Chris Webber, access to the team. Well, that access began under head coach Bill Frieder, whom Fisher famously replaced on the eve of the 1989 NCAA tournament before winning the Wolverines’ only national championship in men’s basketball.
“The press conference after the firing called by Fisher and his supporters at a hotel near Briarwood Mall was one of the strangest I’ve attended.
“'I will not apologize for who I am, or what I've done, or how I've done it,’ said Fisher, who wore a maize and blue tie and his 1989 title ring. ‘I have tremendous pride in the legacy that I will leave at Michigan. We have taken a basketball program and built it into one of the elite programs in the country — the right way. Call me a lot of things, but don't call me dishonest, don't call me a person without integrity — and that's what some of you have done with the articles you've written.’
“It was stated that no questions would be taken from reporters, and some shouting occurred when an investigative reporter from the Detroit News insisted on attempting to ask one. Players attended and voiced strong support for Fisher, while adding they wanted assistant Brian Dutcher to assume the head coaching role. That went to another assistant, Brian Ellerbe.
“Well, two years later, Fisher was hired at San Diego State, took Dutcher with him, and anointed him his replacement after putting the Aztecs on the map. Michigan’s loss was the Aztecs’ gain. Dutcher took them to the NCAA championship game last season.
“I was watching film of Xavier with Fisher at Crisler Arena for a Detroit Free Press story previewing the ’89 NCAA tourney when I informed him that Frieder was taking the Arizona State job. He jumped high enough to dunk and his eyes widened, as if visualizing what was about to transpire.
“We hugged four years ago at Crisler Center during a 30th anniversary of that team, and his wife, Angie Fisher, joined our conversation. The Fishers never would’ve been invited back had he done anything wrong. Fisher only did things right, and time has proven that.”
WOODY HAYES
13-time Big Ten champ fired as Ohio State coach in 1978 after punching a Clemson player during the Gator Bowl
Sports Illustrated’s MICHAEL ROSENBERG, author of “War As They Knew It: Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and America in a Time of Unrest”: “What stands out to me is the immediate public reaction to seeing Hayes’ punch on live TV. I think it was one of the first instances of the phenomenon we see all the time now, which is an overwhelming visceral reaction to video — and the public’s instinctive belief that a few seconds of video tell the whole story.
“In Hayes’ case, the video accurately portrayed what he did, and the punishment was justified. But Hayes had behaved similarly in the past and gotten away with it.
“If that Clemson game had not been televised, and Ohio State had won more in 1978, he might have survived. The video, and the fallout, changed the narrative of Woody Hayes forever: From a legendary coach who had a bad temper to the coach who ended his career by punching a player on the sidelines.
“He was one of the first sports figures to have his entire public image reduced to a single video clip.”
TIM BECKMAN
Fired one week before the Illini’s 2015 opener amid allegations of mistreating players
News-Gazette college football veteran BOB ASMUSSEN: “This is easy: His time at the microphone during the 2015 Big Ten Media Day shortly before he was fired.
“He did this long, rambling, nonsensical definition of Oskee. Cringeworthy is an understatement. He showed off his inner Michael Scott, for ‘The Office’ fans.
“All the other reporters were looking around like: ‘What is he talking about?’ Not in a good way.
“The Illinois PR folks were worried about what he would say, giving him talking points that he ignored. The whole thing summed up his three-year tenure perfectly.”
JOE PATERNO
Major college football’s winningest coach fired in 2011 amid the furor over how Penn State handled sex-abuse allegations against former assistant Jerry Sandusky
Then-Sporting News college football insider MATT HAYES: “To this day, I still can’t get over a random guy walking to Joe Paterno’s modest home, in the heart of that bucolic campus where he was everything, with a plain, manila envelope in his hands — the contents of which unceremoniously fired him.
“Or the moment, hours later, when Paterno peeked his head out an open window of his home, like an embarrassed 12-year-old, and saw his lawn full of students holding a vigil. He told them he had always been proud of them, and ‘let’s all cheer that football team on Saturday night. All right, and beat Nebraska!’
“The students went wild.
“Before he cranked the window shut, he told those same students to say a prayer for the victims, and to make sure ‘they understand that their life is still one that can be enriched. One that they can make a significant impact on other people, and do a lot of different things, as all of you can.’
“The students went wild again.
“A day later, after Penn State eventually lost to Nebraska — not that it really mattered — nearly 100,000 fans held a moment of silence before kickoff for the victims of Jerry Sandusky.
“No one went wild.”
MIKE RICE
Ousted as Rutgers coach in 2013 after video emerged showing him throwing basketballs at players and using gay slurs during practice
Rutgers grad and Boston Globe columnist TARA SULLIVAN, then of the Bergen (N.J.) Record: “As Mike Rice’s disastrous tenure was dissolving across its final days, I made the mistake of keeping a breakfast date with a friend and our daughters at a diner near our house. I never got to eat my toast and eggs, because my phone never stopped ringing and pinging.
“The ever-expanding ripples of his egregious behavior — the emergence of a video showing him throwing basketballs and hurling homophobic epithets at his players during practice — had reached college players I had covered in high school years before, and when one of them informed me that morning that he’d heard through friends at Rutgers that Rice was out, I had to leave the table, file a story and hop on various radio interviews.
“That’s how it goes when a story gets as big as the Rice story did, headlines that got more embarrassing by the day for Rutgers. The school bungled the situation from start to finish, completely overshadowing what should have been a triumphant period for a long-struggling athletic department as it joined the Big Ten.
“Rice’s firing, which should have happened the moment then-AD Tim Pernetti saw videotape of the practice behavior months prior, was an inevitable outcome. But the ripples, Pernetti’s eventual ouster, the cluelessness of then-university President Robert Barchi, all of that kept the entire affair in national headlines for days and weeks.
“My final memory is of Barchi, finally facing news cameras in a meeting room on part of Rutgers’ oldest section of campus, was him attempting to crack jokes about why he had failed to look at the video when it was first discovered, saying he was still getting lost on his way around campus.
“The joke, unsurprisingly, fell flat. For Rutgers, it took years to get up off the mat.”
KELVIN SAMPSON
Resigned as Indiana basketball coach over NCAA recruiting rules violations involving improper telephone calls
BTN and Sporting News college basketball insider MIKE DeCOURCY: “What I think of when I consider Kelvin Sampson’s time at Indiana is he was the right coach at the wrong time.
“Given the circumstances at IU during that period, it made absolutely no sense to hire a coach who was leading a program (Oklahoma) then under an open NCAA infractions case. There were too many Hoosiers who were too angry over Bob Knight’s dismissal a half-dozen years before. Any coach succeeding him needed to be nearly perfect. Kelvin was not.
“He has shown since returning from a six-year ‘exile’ as an NBA assistant coach to take over the Houston Cougars that he is a brilliant college coach, one of the best of his generation.
“What was charged against him at IU was not egregious, though it was reckless and foolish. The punishment against him was needlessly excessive, even for the time period, so no one can say he didn’t pay a steep enough price for what occurred.
“Ultimately, Kelvin’s hiring showed how flawed the hiring process can be when the people making decisions don’t fully understand the sport, or their program’s place in it, and rely on the wrong people for advice."