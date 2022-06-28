MAHOMET — Walking on a trail can be a time of learning and development for young children. That’s the philosophy behind the Born Learning trails in Champaign County.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the latest trail developed in the county is scheduled for Wednesday in Mahomet. It will mark the United Way of Champaign County’s ninth trail and eighth bilingual trail. Mahomet Rotary and Mahomet Parks and Recreation Department are sponsoring the local trail.
Salvo Rodriguez, director of workplace campaigns for United Way of Champaign County, said the trail “helps create an experiences for kids and families that’s more than playing on a playground.”
The trail will allow a chance for interaction with simple games based on 10 different stations on the trail. The trail’s theme of “Watch! Stop! Learn! Play!” encourages parents and caregivers to follow the child’s lead. The goal is to build the child’s curiosity and confidence and reinforce learning opportunities present in everyday life.
“That really encourages people to do more at a park and help with the development of children, especially under the age of 5,” Rodriguez said.
“It’s about interacting such as what colors do you see, what sounds do you hear and interacting with others to complete some of these questions that are on the trail,” he said. “It’s helping with the development process of the children. Ninety percent of their development process happens before age 5.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 4 p.m. at Bridle Leash Park, 902 W. Dianne Lane, Mahomet.