CHICAGO — The interim director of the University of Illinois system’s new Discovery Partners Institute is leaving in January to take a job at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
Bill Sanders, 58, will be dean of the engineering college at Carnegie Mellon, effective Jan. 1, the UI announced Monday.
The news comes as DPI is ramping up operations after winning five-year approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education, trying to expand its partnerships with industry and secure the release of $500 million in promised state funding.
UI President Tim Killeen said he expects a “seamless transition” to a new DPI leader over the next three months and has already started identifying potential successors. He also congratulated Sanders on the appointment at Carnegie Mellon, which is ranked among the country’s top 10 engineering schools.
In a release, Killeen said Sanders laid the groundwork that the next director can use to continue the growth of the research and education institute.
Sanders has led development of the operations and business plan for DPI, along with a study that will measure projected economic impact, Killeen said.
During Sanders’ time as interim director, DPI has partnered with 10 Illinois and international universities, Argonne National Laboratory and several corporations, Killeen said.
Sanders also helped advocate for the state capital funding and raise matching funds from universities and corporate partners, and helped create the statewide Illinois Innovation Network. The UI has also hired a half-dozen employees for DPI.
“DPI is well on its way to achieving its ambitious mission, thanks to Bill’s leadership,” said UI Vice President Edward Seidel, who led the team that developed DPI and IIN.
Sanders has been on the UI faculty for 25 years and was most recently head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering for five years.
“It has truly been a privilege to lead DPI and help build this pioneering new education and research enterprise from the ground up,” Sanders said.