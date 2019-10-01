URBANA — Dennis Hesch, an executive of the Carle health system for more than a decade, has been named the new president and CEO of Carle-owned Health Alliance Medical Plans.
Hesch, who led Health Alliance on an interim basis for the past several months, is also the executive vice president and chief financial strategy officer for Carle.
He first joined Carle in 2006 as chief financial officer of the former Carle Clinic, then served as system chief financial officer for nearly a decade.
Hesch has skills and leadership ability that will translate well to the proper stewardship of Health Alliance, according to Carle.
“Dennis’ deep appreciation for the capabilities of an integrated delivery system, drive to improve and openness to input will only strengthen what we can accomplish,” said Dr. James Leonard, president and CEO of the Carle system.