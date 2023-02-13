International Illinois: China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil tops for combined students/scholars
Between the 11,548 students (from 126 countries) and 1,197 scholars (from 91), the University of Illinois continues to rank among higher ed’s top international institutions.
We sifted through recently released data from International Student and Scholar Services to determine which countries produced the most members of the campus community. Here’s a look at the 13 in triple digits.
1. CHINA: 5,753 (5,464 students, 289 scholars)
According to the national Open Doors report, China accounted for 30.6 percent of all international students (290,086) and 21.3 percent of all scholars (19,391) on U.S. campuses in 2021-22.
2. INDIA: 2,577 (2,395 students, 182 scholars)
While China’s totals were way down from 2020-21 (8.6 percent fewer U.S. students, 26.1 percent fewer faculty), India’s were way up — students by 18.9 percent, scholars by 16.8.
3. SOUTH KOREA: 1,006 (899 students, 107 scholars)
After a pandemic dip in 2020, Asian enrollment is back on the rise at Illinois — jumping from 6,695 to 8,517 in 2021, then to 10,040 in 2022. The UI’s top five student feeder countries are all in Asia.
4. TAIWAN: 492 (463 students, 29 scholars)
Sixth on the U.S. list for producing U.S. students (behind Canada and Vietnam), it’s a clear No. 4 at Illinois, with 141 students working on their bachelor’s, 191 on their master’s, 126 on their doctorate.
5. BRAZIL: 178 (97 students, 81 scholars)
South America’s largest country has the highest percentage of UI scholars — 46 men and 35 women, 60 here on J-1 visas (allowed to stay up to three years), 19 on H-1Bs (six years max).
6. CANADA: 149 (111 students, 38 scholars)
In 1967, the first year that the UI began tracking international students’ countries of origin, our neighbors to the north were among just three with 100-plus, joining India and Taiwan.
7. INDONESIA: 126 (122 students, 4 scholars)
The fourth-most populous country (one spot behind the U.S.) ranks a distant 21st among places of origin for international students on American college campuses (8,003).
8. PAKISTAN: 122 (99 students, 23 scholars)
No. 5 in the world in population and among the biggest risers on the UI student list — from 25 in 2002 to 73 in 2012 to 99. For all international students on U.S. campuses, Pakistan ranks 16th.
9. TURKEY: 120 (100 students, 20 scholars)
The lone country in the current campus top 10 with fewer UI students in 2022 than it sent here in both 2002 (148) and 2012 (106). The majority here now are pursuing doctorates (56).
10 (tie). BANGLADESH: 115 (109 students, 6 scholars)
Not a top UI feeder at the turn of the century (11 in 2000), it is now. Counting international students on all U.S. campuses, it had the world’s biggest rise pre-pandemic to now (23 percent).
10 (tie). IRAN: 115 (92 students, 23 scholars)
The highest-ranking country without a single UI undergrad. Seventy-four students are in C-U in pursuit of doctorates, 17 are getting their master’s and one is listed as “non-degree.”
12. NIGERIA: 109 (105 students, 4 scholars)
Africa’s most-populous country is also No. 1 on the continent for producing UI students, who mostly come to C-U for graduate studies (70 master’s, 27 doctorates, eight bachelor’s).
13. SPAIN: 101 (89 students, 12 scholars)
Much higher on this list for sending new students the UI’s way in the fall of 2022, its 68 rank fifth, behind only China’s 1,869, India’s 942, South Korea’s 272 and Taiwan’s 164.
The best of the rest
14. Thailand: 88 (78 students, 10 scholars)
15. Singapore: 83 (78 students, 5 scholars)
16. Japan: 79 (60 students, 19 scholars)
17. Saudi Arabia: 74 (73 students, 1 scholar)
18. United Kingdom: 71 (60 students, 11 scholars)
19. Italy: 70 (37 students, 33 scholars)
19. Vietnam: 70 (66 students, 4 scholars)
21. Egypt: 62 (48 students, 14 scholars)
22. Malaysia: 58 (55 students, 3 scholars)
23. Germany: 54 (31 students, 23 scholars)
24. Mexico: 51 (39 students, 12 scholars)
25. Colombia: 50 (37 students, 13 scholars)
25. Hong Kong: 50 (46 students, 4 scholars)
27. Russia: 43 (37 students, 6 scholars)
28. Kazakhstan: 40 (32 students, 8 scholars)
29. Greece: 38 (30 students, 8 scholars)
30. Austria: 37 (30 students, 7 scholars)