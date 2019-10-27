ARGENTA - Illinois State Police report that both lanes of Interstate 72 are expected to be closed in the Argenta area for the next two to three hours due to cattle on the highway.
State Trooper Joseph Rush said troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle crash at the Argenta exit that took place shortly after 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Rush said a truck tractor hauling cattle has overturned, leaving cattle in both the east and westbound lanes.
Motorists are asked to use an alternative route and use caution when traveling in the area.