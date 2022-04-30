URBANA — Urbana police arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot a relative and punch an officer.
Anthony Poindexter, 43, who listed an address in the 200 block of Grove Street, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault in connection with events that happened inside his home about 7 p.m. on April 26.
An Urbana police report said officers were sent there for an unknown problem and could hear yelling coming from inside and someone saying “just shoot me, bro.”
Police learned that Poindexter had been arguing with a relative and allegedly pointed a loaded gun at him. Police found the revolver in a washing machine.
As officers tried to talk to Poindexter, who was highly intoxicated, he allegedly balled his fists and charged at an officer. Poindexter admitted the gun was his but that he does not have a firearm owner’s identification card.
Court records show he has previous convictions for drugs, aggravated battery, and obstructing justice which make him ineligible to possess a weapon.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $75,000 and told him to return to court June 7.