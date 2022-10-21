Meeting Minutes & More cover 10-21-22

DANVILLE — Introducing Danville Area Community College’s second class of “All Star Jaguars,” a collection of 22 high-achieving student ambassadors from near and far.

“We have a few returning cast members, athletes, musicians, parents, a pageant queen, a dual-credit student, international students … it’s a very diverse group,” says All-Star Care Chair Lara Conklin, DACC’s executive director of college relations. “They represent all walks of life and a varied student experience.”

Among their duties: participate in advertising campaigns, special events, social media, community activities and recruiting efforts.

The 22-student crew includes nine hometowners: Danville’s Devontay Carpenter, Rowan Clawson, Jalon Glover, Noah Gomez, Cassidy Helferich, Shemiah Howard, Tamara Jimson, SaMiya Patterson and Caden Shepherd.

MMM DACC all-stars

The All-Star Jaguars: Front row, from left, Rowan Clawson, AJ Ryan, Naomi Dolan, Madison Wells, Savannah Mattingly, Raven Morrison, Caden Shepherd; middle row, from left, Cassidy Helferich, Laia Vidaller, Autumn Lange, Kelsey Martlage, Danielle Shuey, Maria Sobany, Devontay Carpenter; back row, from left, SaMiya Patterson, Josephine Kamwela, Briana Hernandez and Noah Gomez. Not pictured: Candela Nevares-Garcia, Tamara Jimson, Jalon Glover and Shemiah Howard.

Catlin has two representatives (Autumn Lange, Naomi Dolan), with one apiece from Oakwood (Madison Wells), Rossville (AJ Ryan), St. Joseph (Kelsey Martlage), Mattoon (Raven Morrison) and Bloomington (Danielle Shuey).

Rounding out the roster: Savanah Mattingly (Evansville, Ind.), Briana Hernandez (Tampa, Fla.), Josephine Kamwela (Malawi), Maria Sobany (Andorra) and Spaniards Candela Nevares Garcia and Laia Vidaller.

