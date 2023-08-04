TUSCOLA — The Douglas County sheriff’s office has investigated a Tuscola dog breeding facility and found the animals were “well cared for.”
“The facility was extremely sanitary and the animals well cared for,” states a letter from Chief Deputy Adam Weinstock to county State’s Attorney Robert Kosic.
“Visitors were to comply with shoe coverings and hand sanitizing prior to entering. There was no indication of abuse, neglect or cruelty. In fact, this facility could be a model for other businesses to follow in terms of housing conditions, outdoor recreational conditions and cleanliness,” the letter states.
The sheriff’s office responded rapidly to a request from animal rights organization PETA to investigate the dog breeding facility of Raymond Hostetler of 425 E. County Road 675 N, Tuscola, based on a U.S. Department of Agriculture routine inspection report.
The report cited five female dogs with matted hair an five male and female dogs with overgrown nails.
Weinstock said in his letter that he reviewed the USDA report dated June 13 and spoke to the USDA inspectors, Dr. Lynne White-Shim and Annmarie Compton.
“Dr. White-Shim stated that there was nothing at the facility that rose to the level of neglect, abuse or cruelty, and in fact spoke positively about Mr. Hostetler’s business operations,” Weinstock said.
Based on the sheriff’s office's on-site visit and information from White-Shim, “we found there is no basis for a criminal investigation to be initiated currently or concerning the past findings from the USDA inspection report mentioned,” the letter said.