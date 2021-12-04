DANFORTH - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a home in rural Danforth Friday.
A brief release from Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton Perzee said his deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance when “circumstances arose which caused the responding deputies to discharge their weapons.”
He did not elaborate.
The man shot was taken to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee and Illinois State Police were called to investigate. The Iroquois County state’s attorney is also involved.