Iroquois sheriff: 'Assault weapon' ban unconstitutional; department won't check to ensure existing weapons are registered
Weigh in with a Letter to the Editor
WATSEKA — The "assault-style" weapons ban signed into law this week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker calls for existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register those "weapons of war" so law enforcement knows whom to hold accountable if they fall into the wrong hands.
If citizens fail to do so in Iroquois County, the sheriff's department doesn't plan to get involved.
In a Wednesday letter to "the citizens of Iroquois County" shared with The News-Gazette, Sheriff Clint Perzee said he considers the bill signed into law Tuesday "a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution" and concurs with the county board's December resolution opposing the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
Wrote Perzee: "Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Iroquois County, neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of the Act."
The sheriff added: "The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people."
Other crimes committed with firearms will continue to be investigated and enforced "based on the facts and circumstances of each case," Perzee wrote.
I'm tired of living in a world where a mass shooting needs a title so you know which one we're referring to.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 11, 2023
I just signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which immediately bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in IL. pic.twitter.com/xvVfrlLSaU
The Iroquois County board took a similar stance weeks before Pritzker signed the bill into law, issuing a resolution that stated: "The County Board of Iroquois County, Illinois, so hereby oppose the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the Right of the People to keep and bear arms and consider such laws to be unconstitutional and beyond lawful Legislative Authority.
"Be it further resolved," the resolution adds, "that the Iroquois County Board hereby orders that Iroquois County shall not support the enforcement (of) HB5855 Protect Illinois Communities Act through the use of county funds, appropriations, personnel or property. The use of these limited resources is hereby banned from enforcing HB5855.
"Be it further resolved, the Iroquois County Board expects all elected officers of Iroquois County to support and enforce this resolution."