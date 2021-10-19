On Aug. 17, 2020 — five months after COVID-19 disrupted instruction and athletics at UIUC — Josh Whitman signed a $32.5 million “Internal Loan Agreement for Capital Projects Greater Than Three Years” to renovate the Ubben Basketball Complex. Interest is 3 percent per year.
I acquired the loan document from an out-of-state source for my research on the NCAA’s transition to employment of athletes.
How does the Ubben loan relate to employment of Illini basketball players?
Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick recently predicted: “Sometime in this school year, somewhere in the legal world or administrative level, a student-athlete will be declared an employee.”
Swarbrick is right. Congress is considering bills to make college players employees of athletic departments. New York has similar legislation. It could ripple through states like California’s Name, Image, Likeness law in 2019. The National Labor Relations Board is ready to rule that student-athletes are employees.
The Ubben loan limits Illinois’ financial ability to transition to an employment model. My research concludes that Illinois and similar programs would need to pay $5 million to keep pace with the recent hiring of teenage basketball players in the NBA’s G League.
How would the Ubben loan hinder Illinois in paying athletes?
Illinois’ Division of Intercollegiate Athletics agreed to pay the loan over 13 years. In 2021 and 2022, the DIA will only pay interest. That is still expensive: $975,000 each year. In 2023, the DIA will pay another $975,000, plus $4 million in principal.
In 2023 alone, men’s basketball will cost more than $9 million — for the Ubben loan ($4.9 million) and Coach Brad Underwood ($4.2 million, assuming a $300,000 retention bonus).
This would weigh on an athletic budget that paid interest of $21.5 million on debt of $315.8 million in 2020. With Illinois operating revenues at $122.6 million, the DIA paid over 17 percent of its revenues on debt.
Consider the Ubben loan timeline. On Aug. 11, 2020, the Big Ten suddenly announced the cancellation of the football season. (It resumed in late October, without fans in the stands). A week later, Whitman signed the Ubben loan agreement.
In early September, WCIA’s Bret Beherns reported, “Athletic Director Josh Whitman estimates the Illini Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will lose at least $20 million this fiscal year.”
Fast-forward to Media Day on June 16, 2021, when Whitman reported that losses had narrowed to $12-$18 million. However, the Ubben project had grown to $40 million.
Still, Whitman declared Ubben and several other construction projects a success: “With some of these projects we have in the pipeline, this was a chance to hit the gas … and put ourselves in the most advantageous position as we could be as we head out of the pandemic.”
COVID-19 costs and a season with no ticket sales didn’t slow Ubben construction. But the pandemic led to serious belt-tightening for academic units.
On June 2, 2020, the campus sent this mass email: “So far … lost revenue and fee adjustments exceed $81 million. This estimate is expected to grow as we move through the summer and into the fall. In particular, we must anticipate and plan for potential tuition losses due to pandemic-imposed restrictions.”
The message brought more grim news. Ironically, it said: “We are slowing down or postponing capital projects to preserve cash reserves and financial flexibility. ... We have asked units to prepare financial projections based on 5 to 10 percent reductions in state/tuition allocation for all campus units. ... We expect many vacant positions to remain open for an extended period.”
Looking back to August 2020, why did the DIA “hit the gas” by signing the Ubben loan just days after its revenues from TV, radio, tickets, ads and concessions were tumultuously upended by the Big Ten’s postponement of the football season?
Did the DIA perform a financial analysis on the impact of the disrupted football season and conclude that it was in a secure position to meet its new debt obligations starting in 2021?
Why did the university approve capital projects for the DIA but postpone improvements for the rest of the campus?
Did deans have the same influence as the athletic director when they sought relief from these budget cuts?
Why wasn’t $32.5 million made available to hire faculty and staff for vacant positions?
What is the impact of the hiring freeze now that the campus enrollment has grown from 52,331 in 2020 to 56,257 in 2021?
As long as the DIA holds a unique seat of power and influence at UIUC, its appetite for financial risk will not be openly debated or scrutinized on campus. It is planning more projects for Memorial Stadium and possibly a new hockey facility that will likely require debt financing.
However, its burgeoning debt will limit its competitiveness in open labor markets for athletes.
Meanwhile, the Ubben loan disserves many UIUC stakeholders who could have made better use of $32.5 million in a pandemic.